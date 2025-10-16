After Receiving Appreciation From John Abraham, Orry & Others, Influencer Vansh Gandhi Talks About His Acting

Vansh Gandhi, after receiving praises from bollywood biggies like John Abraham, Veer Pahariya, Orry, he opens up on trying his luck into acting.

Vansh, who once received comment from John Abraham for his outstanding performance said, "I've been auditioning since a while! And I know these things take Time! So I am hopeful! Well I do see myself as an aspiring actor! Currently I'm pursuing MBA, is to support my dreams lmao! But let's see how it goes."

He continued, "Well I remember I always had a thing for mimicry, so growing up I used to mimic lots of voices, lots of actors! And one fine day I thought of posting a reel mimicking Mr. Bachchan! It's just hit it off, so I thought why not create more!So yeah! It's been a good journey and I'm enjoying connecting with audience over social media."

Talking about his plan to move Mumbai, the dream city. "I am based in Delhi as of now! Hail from Shimla. Well, I keep visiting for screen tests And everything, but yeah I do plan to move sometime soon! Social media is helping me fine as of now! I'm trying to build an image. It's been one year only as of now, more to go! Keeping my fingers crossed," he added.

Talking about the motivation he finds from bollywood biggies. He shared, "Well, I remember when John had commented it's seemed almost unreal!

It was almost like validation, that I am going in the right direction! Who wouldn't like to be recognized by the OG! Then again Veer, the supporting nature he showed was really impressive! Orry again, he's been there like quite a many times! That guy is damn socially active, so ofcourse it feels nice."