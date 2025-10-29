Ahead Of His Headlining Performance At Sunburn Festival, Here Are 7 David Guetta Tracks Made Us Fall In Love

Long before EDM became a stadium-filling phenomenon, David Guetta was quietly setting the blueprint. The French DJ and producer turned dance music into a global language, blending underground house with pop accessibility. His tracks didn't just climb charts, they defined nights out, festival moments and a new era of music culture.

And now, Guetta is bringing that legacy to India as he headlines Sunburn Festival 2025, a reminder of just how timeless his influence on EDM really is.

Here are 7 Guetta essentials that made the world tune in, turn up and never look back.

1. 'When Love Takes Over' (feat. Kelly Rowland 2009)

Widely regarded as the track that shifted EDM into the mainstream, 'When Love Takes Over' married Kelly Rowland's soulful vocals with Guetta's piano-driven house beats. It was a rare crossover that resonated on both dancefloors and radio playlists, marking EDM's entry into pop consciousness.

2. 'Sexy Bitch' (feat. Akon, 2009)

Provocative in name, irresistible in sound. With Akon's unmistakable voice layered over Guetta's sleek production, this track captured the carefree, hedonistic energy of late-2000s nightlife. It became an international smash, proving that EDM could dominate radio without losing its edge.

3. 'Memories' (feat. Kid Cudi, 2010)

Minimal yet infectious, 'Memories' stood out for its fusion of Kid Cudi's introspective vocals with Guetta's clean, hypnotic beats. It was less about the drop and more about the vibe, a snapshot of nights that blurred into mornings, equal parts nostalgic and euphoric.

4. 'Titanium' (feat. Sia, 2011)

Few EDM tracks have reached the cultural scale of 'Titanium'. Sia's soaring performance, paired with Guetta's cinematic production, elevated the genre beyond the club. It was an anthem of strength and resilience, proving EDM could carry emotional weight without sacrificing its energy.

5. 'Without You' (feat. Usher, 2011)

Emotional, melodic and festival-ready, 'Without You' bridged pop R&B with the grandeur of EDM. Usher's vocals lent the song a timeless quality, while Guetta's production ensured it worked as well under fireworks at Ultra as it did on the radio.

6. 'Play Hard' (feat. Ne-Yo & Akon, 2013)

'Play Hard' nodded to dance music's past while pushing it forward. It was built for peak-hour moments, blending nostalgia with Guetta's trademark polish. A reminder of how he could repurpose the familiar into something festival-sized.

7. 'Hey Mama' (feat. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack, 2015)

A high-octane collaboration that showcased Guetta's knack for assembling the right voices at the right time. With Nicki Minaj's commanding verses, Bebe Rexha's hook and Afrojack's co-production, 'Hey Mama' was bold, infectious and perfectly tuned for the global stage.

As David Guetta continues his world domination with sold-out shows across major festivals and venues in 2025, these seven tracks remain the foundation of his legendary status. They represent more than just hit songs; they're cultural moments that transformed electronic dance music from underground movement to global phenomenon.

Now, with David Guetta headlining Sunburn Festival this year, it's giving a full-circle moment. The same tracks that got us obsessed with EDM are about to hit different live louder drops, bigger energy and a crowd that's ready to lose it when the beat kicks in.