Akanksha Aggarwal’s Tribute To Grandmother Bina Rai Steals The Spotlight At The MASH x UNICEF Charity Ball

Mumbai, October 2025: Glamour, cinema, and philanthropy converged in spectacular style at the second edition of the MASH X UNICEF Charity Ball, curated by Shalini Passi and recently held at The St. Regis, Mumbai. Among the star-studded attendees was Akanksha Aggarwal, granddaughter of Bollywood legends Shri Prem Nath and Bina Rai, who turned heads as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother's timeless style.

Akanksha recreated an iconic look from her grandmother Bina Rai's 1963 classic Taj Mahal, stepping out in a floor-length ivory-white lehenga-choli ensemble covered in intricate chikankari embroidery. The billowing skirt and gracefully draped dupatta over her head and shoulders captured a regal, period-drama elegance reminiscent of Bina Rai's silver-screen presence.

Completing the cinematic homage, Akanksha accessorised with traditional kundan and emerald jewellery, including a bold choker, statement earrings, and a stunning maang tikka, evoking the majestic aura of her grandmother's original look. The ensemble was a delicate balance of nostalgia and modern glamour, celebrating Bollywood's golden era while making a contemporary statement.

"I wanted to honour my grandmother's legendary style while supporting such a meaningful cause," said Akanksha Aggarwal. "The evening was a beautiful blend of fashion, film, and philanthropy, and I'm proud to contribute to UNICEF's initiatives for children's growth and well-being."

The star-studded evening brought together artists, designers, collectors, industrialists, and philanthropists, all in support of UNICEF India programmes focused on Art-Based Therapy and Early Childhood Development. Among the attendees were Gauri Khan, Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla, Jennifer Kotwal, designers Abu Jani, and Varun Bahl, to name a few.

The event showcased a curated selection of contemporary and modern art, featuring acclaimed artists such as F. N. Souza, Raghava K. K., Michelle Poonawalla and Narayan Biswas, alongside installations by Vibha Galhotra, Ashiesh Shah and more.

Through this graceful tribute, Akanksha Aggarwal not only celebrated her grandmother's cinematic legacy but also reminded everyone that fashion and film can come together for a greater purpose.