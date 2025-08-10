Akon Delhi Concert: At What Time Will General Tickets Go Live? Bengaluru & Mumbai Dates Coming Up Next

Akon Delhi Concert General Tickets: Tickets for Akon's much-anticipated Delhi concert are flying off the shelves! If you have an HSBC credit card, you're in luck, exclusive tickets are still available on District, but not for long. Don't have an HSBC card? No worries! The general ticket sale is set to go live soon. If you're unsure about the exact dates or how to book, we've got you covered. Scroll down for all the important details and make sure you don't miss the chance to see Akon live in Delhi.

Akon Delhi Concert: When Will General Tickets Be Available?

Akon's Delhi concert will be held on November 9, 2025. If you have failed to book tickets during the HSBC pre-sale or do not have an HSBC credit card, then the general ticket sale is waiting for you. The general ticket sale of Akon's Delhi concert will start from Sunday, August 10, 2025, onwards. The general ticket sales will go live from 10 am onwards.

When Is Akon's Concert In Bengaluru?

After Delhi, Akon will be traveling to Bengaluru for his next concert. The Bengaluru concert will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025.

When Is Akon's Concert In Mumbai?

After Delhi and Bengaluru, Akon's next concert will be held in Mumbai on November 16. However, the tickets of Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts are not yet live.

Akon last visited India in 2024, and his presence created quite a buzz. One of his major appearances was at the much-talked-about Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, where he performed live for the who's who of Bollywood, business, and global elites. His energy and iconic hit "Smack That" lit up the stage and brought a nostalgic vibe to the extravagant event. Earlier that year, Akon also headlined a concert in Shillong, Meghalaya, where thousands gathered to witness his electrifying performance. The Shillong concert showcased his global fanbase and deep connection with Indian audiences, making his 2025 return even more anticipated.