Akon Delhi Concert Tickets Date: When Will Tickets Go LIVE? HSBC Pre-Sale Begins Soon, CHECK

Akon Delhi Concert Tickets Date: Akon is all set to light up the stage once again, this time with a full-fledged concert in India! The last time he performed here was during the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, marking his debut public performance in the country. Before that, fans caught a glimpse of him at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding bash.

Now, he's coming back, and it's bigger than ever. Akon's Delhi concert tickets are about to go live, and trust us, you don't want to miss this. Keep scrolling for all the dates and details!

After Delhi concert, Akon will be going to a concert in Bangalore on November 14 and in Mumbai on November 16, 2025.

When Will Akon's Delhi Concert Tickets Go Live?

Akon's Delhi concert tickets will be going live tomorrow on August 8, 2025. It is a pre-sale for HSBC card holders. The general tickets will go live on August 10, 2025, at 10 pm onwards.

Akon's Delhi Concert Ticket Sales Time?

Akon's Delhi concert tickets will go live at 1 pm on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Akon Delhi Concert Venue

The venue for Akon's Delhi concert is announced to be Gate No 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. "Brace yourselves for one of the most anticipated music events of the year as global music icon Akon returns to India for a high-energy three-city tour across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru!" announced District.

Fans can expect hit songs like Smack That, Lonely, Right Now, Beautiful, and many others. Indeed, Akon's Delhi concert promises an unforgettable night, mixing his chart-topping hits with local collaborations, immersive stage effects, and energetic crowd vibes.