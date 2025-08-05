Akon Delhi Concert Tickets: When Will Tickets Go LIVE? Dates, Timings, Venue & More; Full Details Inside

Akon Delhi Concert Tickets: With the announcement of Akon's return to India, a wave of nostalgia has swept over fans across the country. The global music sensation is set to perform in three major cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Kicking off the tour, Akon will first take the stage in Delhi, and naturally, tickets for the Delhi concert are expected to go live first. The date and venue for his Delhi performance have already been announced. Keep scrolling to find out exactly when Akon's Delhi concert tickets will be available.

Akon Delhi Concert Tickets: When Will Tickets Go LIVE?

Akon's concert in India is set to kick off on November 9, 2025. Akon will be coming to Delhi on Sunday, November 9.

Akon Delhi Concert Venue

Akon's Delhi concert will be held at Gate no 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Akon Delhi Concert Timing

Akon's Delhi concert will kick off from 7 pm onwards.

Akon Delhi Concert Tickets Sale Timing

Akon Delhi Concert tickets will go live on this Friday, August 8, 2025. The sale will start from 1 pm onwards.

You can click on "notify me" by doing at Zomato's District.

District announced about the show on social media, "From topping global charts with hits like Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, and Don't Matter, to creating cross-cultural magic with Chammak Challo, Akon's music has left an indelible mark on an entire generation. With over 35 million albums sold worldwide, multiple Grammy nominations, and a reputation for electrifying performances, Akon is set to bring a wave of nostalgia, rhythm, and unforgettable energy back to Indian fans."