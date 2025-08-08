Akon Delhi Concert: When Do Tickets Go Live? Price, Purchase Limit, Date, Time & More Details

Akon Delhi Concert Ticket Sale Timing: When do Akon's Delhi concert tickets go on sale? What's the exact time to book them? How many can you buy at once? What's the price range, and what should you keep in mind while booking online? Ever since Akon's three-city India tour was announced, fans have been buzzing with questions. We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about booking tickets for the Delhi concert.

Akon Delhi Concert: When Will Ticket Sales Start? Here's Timing

Akon's Delhi concert tickets will be available from Friday, August 8, onwards for HSBC cardholders. The ticket sale will go live sharply at 1 pm. So, it's better to stay logged in on the District app a few minutes before.

We believe the process of ticket sale process will be the same as the previous concerts. You need to stay on the digital line before your turn comes. Make sure to neither refresh nor go back before your number comes.

Akon Delhi Concert: What Is The Price Of Tickets?

As of now, the price of Akon concert tickets has not been unveiled. It is expected to be somewhere around 2500 to 35000.

Akon Delhi Concert: Is There Any Ticket Purchase Limit?

How many tickets of Akon concert can you buy at the same time? As per the District, one can buy 10 tickets per transaction. It suggests, "All ticket categories are subject to availability, so we recommend booking early to avoid missing out!"

As per the reports, the HSBC cardholders will get an up to 1000 off on a minimum spend of Rs. 3,500 during the pre-sale.

Can You Still Buy Tickets Even If You Don't Have HSBC Card?

Well, yes! Even if you don't have an HSBC card, you can still but the ticket to Akon's concert. The general sale of the tickets will start on August 10 from 10 am onwards.