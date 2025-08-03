Akon India Tour: Delhi, Bangalore & Mumbai Dates, Venue; Know How & When To Buy Tickets

Akon India Tour: After Coldplay, another global sensation is heading to India, and this time, it's Akon! The artist, who last performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, is now returning for a three-city tour with a full-fledged concert experience. Akon shared a video of his performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding, saying, "Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radihka. Unforgettable evening."

Which Cities Is Akon Touring? Are Tickets Live? How Can You Get Yours? We've Got All the Details - Keep Scrolling to Find Out!

Akon India Tour: These Are the 3 Cities He's Performing In

Akon will be coming to India to hold a concert in three major cities, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Akon India Tour Dates & Venue

Delhi- November 9- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Bengaluru- November 14- to be announced

Mumbai- November 16- to be announced

In a press meet, Akon said, "India has always shown me so much love, it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special, let's make history together!" as per Economic Times.

Akon India Tour: When Will Ticket Sale Go LIVE?

Akon India Tour tickets will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. The ticket sales for HSBC cardholders will go live from August 8, 2025, at 1 pm IST. The general sales of the Akon India Tour tickets will go live on August 10, 2025 at 10 pm IST.

How To Book Akon India Tour Tickets?

Step 1: Go to District by Zomato's site or download the app

Step 2: Select your city and concert date

Step 3: Choose the kind of ticket you want to buy (general, VIP, premium or others)

Step 4: Fill in your details

Step 5: Make the payment

Step 6: You will receive the confirmation of the ticket via e-mail and will later receive the hard copy on your adddress