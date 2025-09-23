Akshay & IP Unveil Soulful Folk Track ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

Celebrated singer Harshdeep Kaur, renowned for iconic songs like Heer and Dilbaro, joins forces with acclaimed composer duo Akshay & IP, the musical minds behind the film Crew and hit singles like Ishq Mitha and Snow, for a heartfelt new single titled 'Chann Diggeya Ve'. Rooted in folk and elevated by contemporary arrangements, 'Chann Diggeya Ve' is a soul-stirring yet groovy modern folk love song that captures the quiet, powerful emotions of longing expressed through soft glances, silent hopes, and moonlit memories.

Sharing thoughts on this collaboration, Harshdeep Kaur said, "Collaborating with Akshay & IP on Chann Diggeya Ve was pure joy! The song beautifully fuses folk with today's sound. Azeem Dayani's vision as a music supervisor has made this collab a dream come true! I'm thrilled Warner Music India is sharing this celebration of love with the world."

Akshay & IP added, "Collaborating with Harshdeep has been an amazing experience. From the start, our goal was to present her voice in a fresh, unheard way while staying true to our signature sound. The track carries a deep, rooted message layered over powerful production. Striking that balance is something we're especially proud of, and we can't wait for people to hear it."

This collaboration highlights the distinct artistic styles of both the collaborators, Harshdeep Kaur's timeless, expressive voice, and Akshay & IP's signature blend of rooted musicality and fresh, modern production. With 'Chann Diggeya Ve', Harshdeep and Akshay & IP deliver a track that is emotionally rich and truly one of a kind.

Released today via Warner Music India, the song is now available across all major streaming platforms.