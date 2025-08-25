Akshay Kharodia’s Viral Insta Story Leads To Isha Malviya Collaboration In Lagey Rabb Warga By B Praak

A few days ago, actor Akshay Kharodia left fans guessing when he posted a cryptic Instagram story featuring a mysterious girl. The blurred glimpse immediately sparked curiosity online, with many wondering who the actress might be.

Now, the suspense is finally over! Akshay has revealed that the mystery girl is none other than Bigg boss 17 fame Isha Malviya. The duo is all set to star together in B Praak's upcoming music video Lagey Rabb Warga.

Known for his impactful roles in Pandya Store and Suhaagan, Akshay will be stepping into a new avatar as he leads this emotional track. Pairing up with Isha Malviya admired for her screen presence and youthful charm has only amplified the excitement among fans.

Sung by the soulful B Praak, Lagey Rabb Warga promises to be an intense tale of love, faith, and destiny. With Akshay and Isha's chemistry as the visual highlight and B Praak's powerhouse vocals setting the mood, the project is expected to strike a chord with audiences.

Industry insiders suggest that the narrative of the video will revolve around heartfelt emotions, with the pairing of Akshay and Isha adding freshness to the storyline.

With the mystery finally solved, fans are buzzing with anticipation to watch Akshay Kharodia and Isha Malviya share the screen in what could be one of the most talked-about music videos of the season.