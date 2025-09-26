All About Her: Breaking Stereotypes In Journalism: Faye D’Souza And Palki Sharma Upadhyay Talk Sexism

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has always been known for her warmth, wit, and candid charm. This year, she added a new feather to her cap with her podcast debut All About Her, which premiered on YouTube on August 22. With its refreshing, non-judgmental tone and relatable conversations backed by expert insights, the podcast has quickly built a loyal audience.

In the seventh episode, Soha sits down with two of India's most respected journalists, Palki Sharma Upadhyay and Faye D'Souza, to discuss not just their careers and passion for journalism, but also the stereotypes and sexism they've encountered in the media industry. From being underestimated because of their gender to being constantly judged on appearance and demeanour, their stories highlight the challenges women face while carving their paths in newsrooms dominated by old norms.

On the episode, Faye D'Souza shared, I found sexism in the boardroom. When I was finally heading a channel of my own, I was very young in that boardroom in what they call an executive management committee where all the department heads meet. There was a lot of condescension about women. There weren't many women in the room, and people would constantly talk over me. I was expected to be grateful to be let in at all. Someone even called me 'sweetie' in the middle of a meeting. The regular referencing of 'girl' was frustrating-I was 35 or 36 at that point! And yet, when I pushed back, I was labelled a 'feminazi.' Soon enough, people would say, 'We don't want to work with her, she complains too much.' Women are always seen as replaceable by someone more amenable."

Continuing the conversation, Soha asked Palki Sharma if she was ever told what to wear and whether she could push back. Palki responded, "I could, and I did. I said I have to be comfortable. In the beginning, I had a woman stylist who was very exacting and wanted people to look a certain way. I tried to fit in for the longest time, but I was not comfortable in those clothes. Today, I wear what I like. I enjoy dressing up, but in my own way. It has taken me years to be able to say, 'This is what I will do. If you don't like it, that's your problem.' But I'm not sure a lot of women have that agency. And that shouldn't be a problem, because we are supposed to be dealing with issues that require research, hard work, credibility, and field reporting-not just looking perfect."

Through All About Her, Soha Ali Khan continues to create a space that feels less like a podcast and more like a heartfelt gathering where stories flow, reflections deepen, and listeners walk away with gentle reminders to challenge norms and live authentically.

