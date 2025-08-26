Amazon Music India Celebrates The Music, Magic And Romance With The Launch Of Param Sundari Album

National, 26th August 2025: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to light up the big screen with their sparkling Bollywood romance in Param Sundari . To celebrate the film's much-awaited music, Amazon Music , in association with Universal Music and Maddock Films , brought together an exciting album launch. The launch was graced by the presence of musical stars and fresh voices alike, including Sonu Nigam, Jigar, Aditya Rikhari, and Krishnakali Saha, adding to the event's star-studded charm.

With its seamless blend of classical melodies and contemporary Bollywood flair, Pardesiya has already become a fan favorite, setting the tone for the rich soundtrack of Param Sundari. The album, however, goes far beyond just one chartbuster, bringing together a collection of songs like Bheegi Saree, Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Danger that range from soulful romantic ballads to high-energy tracks. At the launch, the spotlight was on the brilliant minds behind this musical journey including Sachin Jigar, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Rikhari and Krishnakali Saha whose collective artistry has created soundtracks in the album that captures both the magic of timeless Bollywood romance and the pulse of today's music.

Talking about the event and the excitement around the album launch, actor Sidharth Malhotra said, "This film and its music are really close to my heart. I absolutely love the songs, and I'm so grateful to the incredible singers who've brought it alive. Sonu sir, Sachin-Jigar, Aditya, Krishnakali - they've all done such an amazing job. Their voices bring so much soul to the film, and I feel truly happy to be a part of this journey."

"Every song in this album has its own unique vibe, beautifully blending classical tunes with a Bollywood touch, a combination I truly love. With each track, my admiration for the music only grows stronger, and I can't wait for audiences to experience and cherish it as much as I do." Janhvi Kapoor further adds.

The soulful singer Sonu Nigam says, "Pardesiya is such a beautiful composition, and singing it has been a truly special experience for me. The song carries so much depth and emotion, and I feel fortunate to have been able to lend my voice to it. Working on this project has been a joy, and I am grateful to be part of a film whose music has such soul and timeless charm."

​​Speaking about his experience during the album launch, Jigar said, "It is always a beautiful experience to visualize and voice a song about the rain. Filled with love, romance, sensuality and all things magical, it was a great experience being a part of Param Sundari."

With its enchanting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and powerhouse voices, the music of Param Sundari promises to strike a chord with listeners across generations. The album launch was not just a celebration of songs but of the passion and artistry that went into creating them. As the film gears up for release on August 29th , its music has already set the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

