Amazon Music India Unveils ‘Track by Track’ Featuring Diljit Dosanjh’s 15th Album, AURA

Amazon Music India proudly presents a brand-new edition of its exclusive Track by Track series, featuring the G.O.A.T Diljit Dosanjh , a powerhouse actor and singer whose global influence is redefining the Punjabi music and film landscape. Celebrated worldwide, Diljit has recently been nominated for an Emmy , and his music is a mesmerizing blend of Punjabi energy, infectious beats, and heartfelt emotion, effortlessly fusing fun, romance, and soul. After 14 chart-topping albums, the fan-favorite icon now unveils his 15th masterpiece, AURA , released on 15th October 2025 .

Diljit recently featured on Amazon Music's exclusive Track by Track series, taking fans on an immersive listening journey that delves into the inspirations, stories, and emotions behind each song from his much-anticipated album, AURA. The album features 10 tracks crafted with love - seamlessly blending heartfelt emotion with playful energy. In this special edition, Diljit personally walks fans through Señorita, Kufar, You & Me, Charmer, Ban, Balle Balle, Gunda, Mahiya, Broken Soul, and God Bless , offering an intimate glimpse into the creative process and moments that shaped AURA.

This edition sees Diljit share fun anecdotes before every track, reflecting on what music means to him and how every audience brings its own taste and vibe to it. He describes the album in one line, saying, "The album's vibe is sexy, I am sexy. It's sexy songs for sexy dance."

Further talking about how the album came to life and how its name was decided, Diljit shared, "The word AURA actually came from my fans. At my shows, they often talk about my aura and how it feels. They say the vibe is amazing - some are dancing and singing along, while others get emotional. So really, it was my audience who gave me this idea."

Through this special edition of Track by Track, fans get to see a more personal side of Diljit as he opens up about the stories, thoughts, and moments that shaped AURA. Each story unfolds a new layer of his creative journey - from the spark of inspiration behind the songs to the emotions he poured into them.

