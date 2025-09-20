Get Updates
Amid Pawan Singh's Exit From 'Rise And Fall', Kili Paul's Old Video Goes VIRAL On Internet, WATCH

By
Kili Paul s Old Video Goes VIRAL Amid Pawan Singh s Exit

Kili Paul Viral Video: Kili Paul Grooves to Pawan Singh's Hit Song in Viral Throwback Video. Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, known for his love of Indian music and viral social media videos, has once again caught the attention of fans. Amid the rising buzz around Pawan Singh and his film Rise and Fall, an old video of Kili Paul is making rounds online. In the clip, he can be seen singing and dancing to one of Pawan Singh's most popular songs. Let's take a look at the video that's winning hearts all over again:

Kili Paul's Old Video Vibing to Pawan Singh's Hit Song Goes Viral Amid His Exit

Recently, Pawan Singh departed from the show 'Rise and Fall.' His departure left everyone emotional. As he made exit, Pawan said, "Sirf main ja raha hu sewa ke liye lekin main aap sabhi ke sath hun." He further asked his fellow contestants to play the game with good heart. As the contestants started crying, Pawan said, "Are ham hamesha ke liye thodi na ja rahe hain."

As per India Today's report, Pawan Singh's family arrived on the set to take him home. His statement where Pawan said, "he was never a contestant but just came for sometime" raised question on the show.

Amid the exit of Pawan Singh from 'Rise and Fall', a video of famous creator Kili Paul is going viral on social media. In the video, Kili Paul is seen vibing to 'Raja ji ke dilwa toot jayi' song. The creator was also seen performing the famous hook step of Pawan Singh in the video. He captioned it "Bhojpuri 🔥."

