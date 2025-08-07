Amol Parashar Joins Hands with Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education To Raise Awareness About Olympiad

Actor and IIT Delhi graduate Amol Parashar recently visited the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) in Mumbai to support awareness efforts around the upcoming International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which India will host from 11 to 21 August.

The IOAA is one of the largest global science competitions for school students. This year's edition is expected to see participation from 64 countries. Amol's interaction at the Centre aimed to inspire more young students to explore their interest in space science and research.

During the visit, he spent time with students and faculty, toured the labs, and joined conversations around galaxies, space-time, and scientific inquiry.

Reflecting on the visit, Amol shared,

"It was a fun and eye-opening day. I had a great time chatting with the students about everything from space-time to the moon to colliding galaxies. Their curiosity was infectious. It also made me miss my own engineering college days."

The session was hosted by HBCSE's Director, Professor Arnab Bhattacharya, who guided Amol through the Centre's work and the extensive preparations underway for IOAA 2025.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi with an AIR of 238, Amol has often spoken about his love for science and learning. His recent body of work spans critically appreciated roles in TVF Tripling, Sardar Udham, and most recently Kull and Gram Chikitsalay, both of which have topped viewership charts in 2025.

While known widely for his performances on screen, Amol also finds support from the academic and science community, particularly among students who see in him a blend of intellect and creativity. His presence at HBCSE added a fresh layer of encouragement for many young learners at the event.

As India prepares to host the IOAA, interactions like these are part of broader efforts to build interest and engagement around astronomy and astrophysics among school students.