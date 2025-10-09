Amyra Dastur Turns Entrepreneur With The Launch Of Her Fashion Label - After Kriti And Deepika

Known for her impeccable fashion choices over the years, actress Amyra Dastur has now turned entrepreneur with the launch of her very own clothing label, Lunar Daydreamz. For someone who has always been admired for her style and sartorial elegance, this initiative marks the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the brand, Amyra shares, "I've always had an addiction to fashion, particularly clothes. Back in the day, I didn't have enough pocket money to buy expensive branded outfits. I used to save up for months just to purchase one dress worth five or six thousand rupees. Keeping that in mind, I always wanted to create something luxurious yet affordable

With its first drop, Lunar Daydreamz introduces two exclusive categories - lounge/travel wear and nightwear. Amyra emphasizes that the brand will maintain exclusivity by limiting the number of pieces available, without restocking the same designs. "That way, the pieces stay scarce and no two girls end up wearing the same outfit," she explains.

On choosing the name Lunar Daydreamz, Amyra elaborates, "It represents both night and day. 'Lunar' reflects the moon and night - glamorous, sexy, and with everyday essentials too, while 'Daydreamz' is for lounge and travel wear that's easy, breezy, and comfortable. Our sun and moon logo symbolizes that you can wear this brand 24/7."

The collection, which officially goes live on October 2, 2025, has been two years in the making and is available online at lunardaydreamz.com.

Amyra expresses her pride in building the brand from scratch without external financial backing, "This is one of the most special moments in my life. I've finally built something that is mine - no investors, no outside money, just my team and me. I truly believe in this brand, and I know it will stand on its own. The collection is vibrant, glamorous, and yet has basic essentials every girl will love. There's something for everyone at Lunar Daydreamz," she concludes.