Anand Gandhi & Game Designer Zain Memon Launch the MAYA Narrative Universe

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi and game designer Zain Memon on Friday launched the 'Maya Narrative Universe', a new work of science-fiction fantasy that will unfold across diverse mediums, including films, games, novels, toys, graphic novels, and immersive experiences.

The Maya narrative universe, which is developed by Gandhi and Memon's storytelling studio Department of Lore Inc and is touted as a "new mythology for the age of AI", will begin with the release of novel "Maya: Seed Takes Root", on August 19.

The fantasy novel is based in a universe where a biological network of sentient trees, known simply as "Maya", acts as the living internet of planet Neh. Every citizen tethers daily to Maya, entering shared dreamscapes to work, learn and seek whatever their hearts desire.

The immortal "Divyas" harvest this data to see billions of possible futures. They don't rule through force but by shaping desires. It is a universe where everyone is tracked and everyone is "nudged".

Equal parts sci-fi, fantasy, and philosophy, Maya is aimed at "the hyperaware, hyperconnected minds of today".

"We're witnessing the greatest experiment in narrative control in human history. MAYA is a response to that. Maya doesn't just entertain, it empowers. It demystifies the invisible architecture of control, from the data trails we leave behind to the subconscious nudges we don't even notice. This universe is a toolkit for immunity against digital manipulation," the "Ship of Theseus" director said in a statement

Developed over four years at the Department of Lore, the Maya universe has been created in collaboration with evolutionary biologists, linguists, architects, philosophers, and system theorists.

"Each Maya experience stands alone, yet interweaves. The narrative follows multiple perspectives across different species, each with radically different ways of perceiving reality, and a deeper, systemic truth with no heroes, villains or absolutes. Maya isn't about heroes vs villains. It's about the defining conflicts of our civilization today: truth vs dogma, innovation vs stagnation, freedom vs control, and haves vs have-nots," said Memon, who earlier created political board game "Shasn" with Gandhi.

Upcoming books in the series include "Maya Lore Neh: Its Species and Their Cultures", and "Built Environments of Maya" that further the Maya mythology.

Some of the artists who have made the art of Maya include Wayne Barlowe ("Avatar"), Wētā FX ("Lord of the Rings", "Planet of The Apes"), and MPC VFX ("House of the Dragon").

The narrative universe will also include "Yuyutsu", a card-based tactical combat game.