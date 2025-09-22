Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon: Bollywood Stars Hidden Travel Destinations To Explore

Bollywood stars are not just masters of style and performance they're also redefining travel goals! From serene beaches to snow-capped mountains, these celebrities are exploring offbeat destinations that offer both adventure and tranquility. Their journeys inspire fans to break away from routine and discover the world in style, making every trip an unforgettable experience.

Here's a closer look at 5 travel destinations inspired by Bollywood stars:

• Ananya Panday - Maldives

Ananya's Maldives escapade is a tropical dream. With crystal-clear waters, powdery beaches, and luxurious overwater villas, this paradise offers the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Snorkeling, private beach dinners, and sunrise views this is the ultimate destination for those who want to unwind in style.

• Disha Patani - Mexico

Disha's Mexican journey is all about vibrant culture and exhilarating experiences. From exploring Mayan ruins and colorful streets to basking on sun-drenched beaches, Mexico offers a feast for the senses. Adventure seekers can enjoy water sports, jungle trekking, and authentic culinary experiences, just like Disha!

• Alia Bhatt - Thailand

Thailand is Alia's go-to for tropical vibes and vibrant city life. From sun-kissed islands and hidden waterfalls to bustling markets and ornate temples, Thailand offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Whether it's beach hopping or exploring cultural landmarks, Alia's journey inspires travelers to embrace every aspect of this beautiful country.

• Sara Ali Khan - Switzerland

Sara's Swiss adventure is pure dreamland for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Snow-capped peaks, crystal-clear lakes, and charming alpine villages make Switzerland a must-visit for breathtaking views and thrilling outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, and paragliding. Sara's journey proves that winter magic is best experienced amidst Switzerland's pristine landscapes.

• Kriti Sanon - France

Kriti's French getaway is the epitome of charm and elegance. From wandering through Parisian streets and iconic landmarks to discovering hidden villages in the countryside, France offers an unforgettable blend of art, history, and culinary delights. Kriti's journey inspires travelers to experience romance, culture, and sophistication at every turn.