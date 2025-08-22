Anaya Bangar Shares A Throwback Video Before Her Transition Seeking Tips From Virat Kohli

Anaya Bangar, known for her bold and fearless choices, continues to inspire many with her remarkable journey as a transgender athlete, LGBTQ+ community advocate, and actor. Her love for cricket has always been a driving force, and she has never shied away from expressing her dream of one day representing India.

Recently, Anaya shared a throwback video on her social media that struck an emotional chord. The clip, from the time before her transition, shows a young Anaya on the cricket ground, keenly listening to tips and guidance from none other than cricket superstar Virat Kohli. The moment beautifully captures her early passion for the game and her determination to learn from the very best.

Alongside the video, Anaya wrote a heartfelt caption: "Back then, just a kid listening to tips from Virat. Today, I'm fighting for a chance to represent India women's. The dream has never changed." Her words reflect not just her unwavering love for cricket but also the resilience and courage that define her journey.

The post also highlights how deeply rooted Anaya's cricket dream has been since childhood. From a young kid learning the basics on the ground to an athlete striving to play at the highest level, her journey shows consistency, passion, and determination despite the personal challenges she has faced.

Anaya's story continues to shine as a beacon of hope. With her fierce spirit, dedication to cricket, and advocacy for inclusivity, she is not only chasing her dream of representing India but also paving the way for many others to follow fearlessly. Her throwback moment with Virat Kohli is more than just a memory it's a reminder that true dreams never fade, no matter how life evolves.