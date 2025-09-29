Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann To Headline The 25th Edition Of FICCI Frames In Mumbai

The 25th edition of 'FICCI Frames', Asia's prestigious media and entertainment conclave, will be held on 7-8 October 2025 at The Fairmont, Mumbai. This landmark Silver Jubilee edition brings together visionaries and trailblazers from across India and the globe to celebrate a quarter-century of envisioning and crafting the future of the industry; and to ignite new ideas at the intersection of creativity, technology, and commerce for the next phase of development.

The theme of this year's FICCI Frames is "A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity," which will set the stage for reflections on the transformative progress over the last 25 years and future-facing explorations into the ever-evolving landscape of the media and entertainment sector.

The inaugural ceremony of FICCI Frames will witness dignitaries including Dr. L Murugan, Minister of States, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Mr. Harshavardhan Agarwal, FICCI President and Vice Chairman and MD, Emami Limited, and Kevin Vaz, Chairman, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO, JioStar.

The event will be headlined by some of India's most celebrated icons including Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani, and Ayushmann Khurrana, marking a powerful confluence of stardom and industry insight.

The two-day event will also witness the presence of Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman TRAI; Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment; Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO - Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India; Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director - India & South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery; Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President & Head - India and South-East Asia, META India; Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India; Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video, Asia Pacific & MENA; Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited; Siddharth Roy Kapur, CEO, Roy Kapur Films; and esteemed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar, and Kiran Rao, alongside renowned Indian actors Neena Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and others participating in various sessions and fireside chats.

A delegation from Russia led by Moskino and the Moscow Export Center has been invited to take part this year, underscoring growing India-Russia collaboration in Media & Entertainment, opening doors for co-productions, content exchange, distribution partnerships, and cultural initiatives.

Additionally, officials from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Jharkhand will participate in the event through policy sessions, industry showcases, and impact-driven roundtables.