Annual Festival For Janajatis, The ‘NESt. FEST 2025’ To Focus On Youth, Culture & Climate This Year

New Delhi, September 29, 2025: The 8th North-East Students' Festival - NESt. Fest 2025 - will take place on October 3 and 4 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Organised by My Home India, the festival has grown into one of the country's most recognised events for national integration. This year is even more special as it also marks 20 years of My Home India's work.

More than 25,000 students and delegates are expected to attend the two-day celebration. The theme, "From Culture to Climate: The Youth Mandate," puts young people at the centre of discussions on culture, youth empowerment and the environment. While the festival will feature sessions on entrepreneurship, sustainability and rainwater harvesting, the biggest attractions will be the cultural performances and live music.

The event will showcase the beautiful cultural performances of all eight North-Eastern states along with Chhattisgarh and Odisha & other states. From folk dances and music to colourful art forms, the performances will highlight India's rich diversity and cultural pride. Visitors will get a chance to experience the vibrancy and energy of these states, right in the heart of the capital.

Adding to the excitement is a strong lineup of popular artists and bands. The stage will come alive with performances by Angelia N Marwein, Rito Riba, Dipakshi Kalita, Ruisang Pakhrin, Lilac & Jacks, Tete Sapam and KL Pamei. Their presence will turn NESt. Fest into not just a cultural festival but also a grand musical evening, making it a must-attend event for youth and students. A tribute will also be observed in memory of the beloved legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose untimely and unfortunate passing remains a profound loss.

The festival will also bring together several distinguished leaders and policymakers, including Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi; Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for DoNER; Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles; Shri Harsh Malhotra, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways & Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Shri Kedar Kashyap, Hon'ble Forest Minister of Chhattisgarh; Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Delhi; and Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Delhi. Their participation will make the festival a unique platform where culture meets policy and youth voices meet leadership.

A key highlight of the festival will be Arunodaya, the flagship technical session that focuses on sustainable development in North-Eastern states and overall Janajatiya regions of our country. This platform will showcase student-led ideas and innovations, proving how tradition and modern thinking can come together to solve today's challenges.

Speaking about the event, Shri Sunil Deodhar, Founder of My Home India, said, "NESt. Fest 2025 is a proud tribute to Janajatiya Gaurav Varsh, as envisioned by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Our cultural heritage is the strength of our unity, and I believe our youth will lead India into a new era of inclusive and sustainable growth. Through NESt. Fest, we celebrate our roots, empower our youth and take steps together towards a Viksit Bharat."

With its mix of cultural performances, live music, inspiring discussions and youth-led action, NESt. Fest 2025 promises to be a festival that blends celebration with purpose, creating unforgettable memories for students and leaders alike.

About My Home India:

My Home India is a national voluntary organisation, working since 2005 to promote national integration and youth empowerment, with a special focus on students and communities of North-East India and other neglected regions of our country, such as Janajatiya hills, forest areas, and remote border regions. It serves as a vital bridge between the North-East with every other Bharatiya, fostering understanding, tolerance, oneness, brotherhood, unity, and cultural harmony.

Key initiatives include 'Sapno Se Apno Tak', which has reunited over 3,800 children-separated due to various circumstances-with their families (including child trafficking and child labour) and 'Rashtrawad Par Manthan', a platform that fosters inclusive and responsible nationalism among the youth.

Through its North-East Helpline, the organisation has supported over 5 lakh beneficiaries, providing timely assistance in matters such as safety, legal aid, and medical emergencies. It also extends consistent support to North-Eastern students in metro cities, ensuring they feel secure, connected, and valued.

Events like NESt. Fest and cultural exchanges continue to celebrate India's diversity which has come out from interim unity while nurturing the national belonging. With a strong volunteer network and a mission rooted in service, My Home India remains committed to build a united and empowered Bharat.