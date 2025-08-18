Apoorva Mukhija Ex Bf: WHO Is Utsav Dahiya? The Rebel Kid's Ex Sparks Cheating Allegations In VIRAL Video

Photo Credit: Instagram/@the.rebel.kid, @utsavdahiya

Apoorva Mukhija Cheating Allegations: Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, is back in the news again... and for another wrong reason. The content creator, who made her Bollywood debut in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan', first made headlines during the controversy sparked by her appearance on India's Got Latent. Her participation in a panel alongside content creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina invited heavy online backlash after crude remarks were made on air, leading to FIRs against all involved.

As the dust settled, she posted a powerful Instagram comeback: screenshots of rape, acid-attack, and death threats flooded her feed with the caption-"That's not even 1%". It was a stark reminder of how online outrage can spiral into real-world trauma. Recently, Apoorva's ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, turned heads with his latest Instagram video, hinting that she may have cheated on him.

Apoorva Mukhij's Ex-Bf Sparks Cheating Allegations Against Her In Viral Video

Months after India's Got Latent controversy, just when Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid seemed to be regaining balance, more turbulence surfaced. Her camaraderie with rising influencer Sufi Motiwala, kindled during their time on The Traitors, ended abruptly. On August 17, Sufi declared that he'd distanced himself, not from Apoorva the person, but from her alter ego, "Rebel Kid", accusing her of harboring a lack of accountability and allowing online harassment to spiral out of control.

And now, Apoorva's former boyfriend has made some shocking claims against the YouTuber. Releasing a song titled "Cute Little Red Flags" on his Instagram handle, her ex, Utsav Dahiya, accused her of cheating on him, spreading lies about him and using him for her social media engagement and to gain sympathy online.

Without directly naming Apoorva, Utsav revealed how she had once called him "ghatiya" online just for the sake of social media engagement. Netizens were smart enough to connect the dots and figure out that he was talking about The Rebel Kid.

Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) Ex Boyfriend: Who Is Utsav Dahiya?

It was earlier in January this year when Apoorva Mukhija and Utsav Dahiya publicly announced their break-up on social media. Utsav's Instagram bio reads, "Investment banking. Leo. Air Force brat. Chandigarh / Mumbai / Sydney. Experiences are worth investing in."

Utsav is quite active on Instagram and currently has over 39.7k followers on the said social media app.