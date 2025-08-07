Arbaz Patel & Akaisha Vats’ Chemistry Sizzles in “Tera Ishq Nachaye” Sung By Shashi Suman

The much-awaited track "Tera Ishq Nachaye" is finally out, and it's already creating a buzz! Featuring the dynamic new pair Arbaz Patel and Akaisha Vats, the song blends youthful romance with irresistible rhythm - a perfect combination for today's audience.

Sung by the talented Shashi Suman, the track boasts a melody that's both soulful and energetic. It's not just a song - it's a vibe. Once it starts playing, it's genuinely hard to control your feet from moving to its infectious rhythm.

Produced by Monika Singh, the music video has been crafted with high production value and a sharp artistic vision. Harish Chand Bhatt and Pratap Shetty have teamed up to direct and choreograph the song, delivering a visual and performance-driven spectacle. Their collaboration has resulted in a compelling love story with energetic dance sequences that elevate the entire experience.

The fresh on-screen chemistry between Arbaz and Akaisha is being widely appreciated, with fans calling them a refreshing new jodi. Their performance feels effortless and magnetic, drawing viewers in with every frame.

"Tera Ishq Nachaye" is out now on Shuli Records, and it's already making its way onto playlists and into hearts. With a perfect mix of romance, music, and movement - this track isn't just a release, it's a sensation.