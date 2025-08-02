Archita Phukan VIRAL Video: Is Babydoll Archi's Instagram Still Active? Here's WHAT Happened

Archita Phukan VIRAL Video: There was a time when Archita Phukan took social media by storm. Though the buzz has since faded, the intrigue around her still lingers. But who exactly was Archita Phukan? Was she even a real person? Who was behind the creation of her social media account, and what kind of content did it feature? Most importantly, does her account still exist today? Let's dive into all the details below:

Archita Phukan VIRAL Video: Has Her Account Been Deactivated?

Archita Phukan went viral on social media back in July this year. Now, when we looked back to check whether the account named Archita Phukan is still available on Instagram, we found that it wasn't. "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," said when searched.

Archita Phukan's social media handle name was later changed to Ishtara Amira. The account flaunted bold and adult content. It went viral after the photo of the alleged Archita Phukan was posted with American adult star Kendra Lust.

Previously, it was reported that Archita Phukan is an Assamese influencer. However, after much investigation, it was revealed that the account was created by the woman's ex-boyfriend. As per India Today's report, the police said, "She (Archita Phukan) is not linked to any such content nor residing abroad." They further added that the account and the content on it was 'a deliberate attempt to malign her image following a personal fallout." Police said, "The case exposes the dark underbelly of digital harassment and revenge p**n. We are committed to ensuring that the accused faces the full extent of the law." Dibrugarh Police has arrested Pratim Bora who created the account under the multiple sections of Penal Code and IT Act. He has been charged with "harassment, defamation and violation of privacy."