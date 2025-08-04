Archita Phukan VIRAL Video: How AI Is Affecting Women In 2025? Controversy Revealed & Case Explained

Archita Phukan VIRAL Video: Archita Phukan became a trending topic on social media throughout July. Initially, rumors circulated claiming she was a real person involved in the adult industry. However, these claims were later debunked. It was revealed that "Archita Phukan" was not a real individual, but rather a fake identity created on social media by her alleged ex-boyfriend, Pritam Bora. The Dibrugarh Police in Assam have since arrested him in connection with the case.

This story makes us believe how AI has deeply impacted everyone's lives. Let us take a look at how AI affected Archita Phukan's life:

How AI Affected Archita Phukan?

Police explained how Pratim Bora affected Archita Phukan (not real name) life by making a fake account of hers on Instagram. After Pratim was arrested by police, they stated, "We tracked the accused using IP address data and technical evidence." Pratim was arrested in Tinsukia. Police seized his phone and laptop from his apartment and later sent them for forensic examination.

During the interrogation, the official said, "During interrogation, the accused said he created the fake account out of anger and emotional frustration following the end of his relationship with the woman."

As per the reports, Pratim created a fake account. He then took the help of deepfake AI-generated apps to create the photo that almost looked like a real. This made many believe that Archita is actually a real person. The interest of many people was piqued when the photo of Archi was uploaded beside Kendra Lust (American adult star). So far it is not known whether Archita is actually a person or Pratim used a fake name to circulate the image of his ex-girlfriend.

It's important to stay vigilant about AI-generated images. Use AI as a tool to expand your knowledge, not to fabricate or misrepresent someone's identity.