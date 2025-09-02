Aria Mody And Rishi Rich Put Indian Fusion On The Global Stage With ‘Made In India (Remix)

Aria Mody has unveiled the 'Made in India' (Remix), a collaboration with legendary producer Rishi Rich. A pioneer of Asian R&B fusion, Rich is best known for launching the global phenomenon Rishi Rich Project with Jay Sean and Juggy D, a movement that took South Asian sounds mainstream. Over the years, he has collaborated with international icons including Craig David, Britney Spears, Madonna, Maxi Priest, and most recently Ne-Yo. His influence spans from shaping the British Asian music scene to producing Bollywood blockbusters like Gully Boy, Mubarakan, and Half Girlfriend. Through his work, Rich continues to bridge East and West with a signature sound celebrated worldwide ￼.

More than just music, the track is a celebration of roots, identity, and legacy.

The original 'Made in India' introduced listeners to Mody's story as a biracial artist growing up in the United States yet forever tied to India through her mother's journey. The remix takes that story further, drawing even more deeply from India's rich musical traditions.

Dhols, tablas, and sitar motifs shape the soundscape, layered over modern beats that keep the track current and accessible. Rishi Rich's production, long celebrated for fusing Indian instruments with contemporary rhythms, ensures the remix feels both authentic and international.

For Mody, the project is deeply personal. She explains, "I created this song because my mother was made in India-and through her, so was I. This song is my heritage, my identity, and my tribute to the woman who gave me everything." The remix carries that sentiment forward, giving listeners not just a track to dance to but a story to connect with.

The release resonates strongly with both Indian listeners and the global diaspora, offering a reminder that heritage is not a boundary but a bridge. It reflects the courage of her mother's migration, the strength of her upbringing, and the pride of carrying forward that legacy.

With 'Made in India' (Remix), Aria Mody and Rishi Rich deliver more than a song. They create a cultural moment-one where music becomes a vessel for identity, pride, and belonging.