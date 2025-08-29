Armin van Buuren And Craig David Reimagine Love Song ‘Ishq Hai’ From Netflix India’s ‘Mismatched’

29 August 2025, Mumbai: ' Ishq Hai (This is Love) ', composed by acclaimed Indian music director Anurag Saikia and behind the original song from Netflix India's hit series, Mismatched Season 3, is now reborn as a cross-continental rendition featuring trance heavyweight Armin van Buuren and UK R&B icon Craig David. The track is set to release worldwide on August 29, 2025.

Ishq Hai became an instant classic when it came out in 2024; with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, the track struck a deep emotional chord with the audience, and ended up cementing itself as a soundtrack for wedding aisles, rainy car rides, dance routines, and everything in between. It has amassed 300M+ streams across platforms, and 175M+ streams on Spotify India alone, continuing to dominate music charts deep into mid-2025. Its impact wasn't limited to India. Ishq Hai saw major organic traction across Asia, climbing charts and winning over listeners in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, Nepal, and Singapore, marking it as a standout Indian release across Asian markets.

The track's rise was fueled by Netflix India and RSVP Movies' Mismatched Season 3, where it soundtracked young love with rare honesty. Ishq Hai and the series quickly became a huge part of the pop culture shift where the fans not only drove the track to the top of the charts but also embraced making it a big part of their day-to-day events and activities by using it on the short-format platforms.

Now, with Armin van Buuren - crowned World's No. 1 Trance DJ by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll five times - infusing the track with his signature high-energy pulse, Ishq Hai (This Is Love) has been completely reimagined for the global stage. Adding to the track's transformation, Craig David, fresh off the release of his new album "Commitment, " brings his signature vocals with a moving English verse that highlights the track's global appeal. The reimagined ballad breathes new life, shifting from soft intimacy into a soaring, cross-genre anthem that lights up dance floors while transcending borders and languages.

"When I first heard Ishq Hai, its emotion and melody instantly stayed with me, " says Armin van Buuren. "Working with Craig to reimagine it was special; we kept its soul but gave it the energy to connect with dance floors all over the world."

"The first time I heard 'Ishq Hai,' I loved the vibe straight away. Working with Armin on the track was a really special experience. I had a great time adding my verse and being part of a version that opens the song up to even more people worldwide," adds Craig David.

Anurag Saikia, the primary composer of this charted track, added, "'Ishq Hai' is such a special song for me, and I feel so blessed to have received so much love. And now, having worked with Armin van Buuren and Craig David just shows how music travels beyond borders and connects on a whole different emotional level. This is love, indeed!"

Romain Vivien, President Europe & Head of Music, Believe, shares, "Ishq Hai holds a very special place for us as Believe's first OTT music release, and to see its journey still growing in 2025 is incredible. Having Armin van Buuren, doing his first-ever India collaboration after playing in India since 2008, and Craig David, delivering his first-ever India collab as part of our Believe UK roster, alongside Anurag Saikia's genius, makes this project truly special. With Armada Music pushing the track across the UK, USA, and EU, and our Believe team driving it bigger in India, this release breathes new life into Ishq Hai and breaks borders like never before. We're grateful to Netflix for their trust and creative freedom, and we're super excited to bring this global collaboration to new audiences at a more global level."

As the track finds new fans across the world, this remix marks a rare moment in Indian music where Sufi tenderness meets club-ready euphoria.

'Ishq Hai (This Is Love)' by Anurag Saikia with Armin van Buuren and Craig David releases worldwide on August 29, 2025, on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to the track now! - https://open.spotify.com/track/53PHY7P6XrgX6YdPxJAhvO?context=spotify%3Aplaylist%3A37i9dQZEVXbomak5ZK16i4&nd=1&dlsi=72d1fd0feaba4d5a