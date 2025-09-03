Get Updates
As Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Closes, Ranjit Bindra Issues Official Statement, "Bandra was our beginning...."

By
As Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it all, bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening two exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.

From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a specialty South Indian restaurant. Meaning 'the mother's hand', Ammakai embodies comfort, warmth, and authenticity. It pays homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, recipes steeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name.

At the same time, Bastian is expanding its vibrant spirit to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club. This new coastal destination will capture the brand's signature energy of indulgence and celebration.

Ranjit Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bastian Hospitality , shares "Bandra was where Bastian's journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We're closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can't wait to welcome you into them"

X