Ashish Warang Death Reason: Marathi Star Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Dies At 55

Ashish Warang Death Reason: Another heartbreaking loss has struck the Marathi entertainment industry. Following the recent passing of Priya Marathe, the industry now mourns the demise of renowned actor Ashish Warang, who passed away on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the age of 55. Ashish was a respected and familiar face not only in Marathi cinema but also in Bollywood. Over the years, he shared the screen with several leading actors, including Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, earning recognition for his versatile talent and dignified presence in every role he portrayed.

According to India Times Marathi, Ashish Warang had been unwell for some time and sadly passed away on September 5, 2025. As of now, the exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Who Was Ashish Warang?

Ashish Warang was known in the entertainment industry for his supporting role in Sooryavanshi, Circus, Mardaani, Simmba, Ek Villain Returns, and Drishyam. Ashish Warang has shared screen with many famous actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, and many others. His official Instagram handle goes by the name @warangashish.

Sharing a photo with Amitabh Bachchan back in 2022, Ashish wished Big B, "Happy Birthday Legend.......lucky me ❤️." In the photo, we could see Ashish sitting on the scooter while Amitabh Bachchan is riding it, probably an ad scene.

Mourning the actor's demise, an independent filmmaker Arin wrote on X, "Shocked to hear about the passing of actor Ashish Warang today. I had the privilege of working with him. May his soul find peace and his work live on in the memories he helped create. Will miss you Ashish Ji 🙏🏼." Condolences from the industry are also expected to pour in.