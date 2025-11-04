At 40+, Sangram Singh Creates History By Winning Historic MMA Fight- Why His Victory Is Special?

India's pride, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and MMA Fighter Sangram Singh, has once again proven that age is just a number. The Fit India ambassador and wrestling icon has made the nation proud by knockout defeating Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in a high-voltage clash at the Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With this victory, Sangram Singh has become the first Indian athlete to win at the prestigious Levels Fight leauge international MMA platform, a moment that marks a new era for Indian combat sports.

The November 2, 2025 bout witnessed Sangram Singh showcasing exceptional stamina, focus, and strategy - defeating his opponent with a perfect mix of wrestling technique, ground control, and mental endurance. The fight not only brought him a global victory but also positioned India firmly on the world MMA map.

"This win belongs to every Indian who believes that dreams have no expiry date," said Sangram Singh, his voice trembling with emotion after the win. "At 40+, I wanted to prove that fitness has no age limit. When your mind is disciplined, your body becomes limitless. I dedicate this victory to my country and every Indian youth who dares to dream big."

Supported by the Fit India Movement and backed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sangram's European victory embodies India's growing dominance in global sports. LFL President Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis lauded the Indian star, saying, "Sangram Singh is an inspiration not only to India but to the entire world. His strength, humility, and never-say-die attitude make him a global icon."

His coach Bhupesh Kumar described the win as "a perfect combination of patience, power, and preparation." He said, "Sangram's strategy was simple - to let his opponent tire and then take control. His calm composure and mental focus are what make him a true champion."

Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Sangram Singh's journey from the mud pits of Indian akhadas to the lights of international MMA arenas is a story of perseverance, passion, and purpose. A two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, motivational speaker, actor, and philanthropist, Sangram continues to redefine what it means to be a sportsman.

Beyond the cage, Sangram has inspired millions as a Fit India Ambassador, urging people to lead a disciplined, healthy, and active lifestyle. "A healthy India is a strong India," he often says, reinforcing his belief that fitness is the foundation of national progress.

As the news of his victory spread, social media flooded with congratulations and pride. From fellow athletes to Bollywood stars, the message was unanimous - Sangram Singh has made India proud. His victory is more than a win; it's a message to the world - that determination, discipline, and devotion always triumph over age and adversity.