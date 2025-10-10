Atlee Backs The Growth Of Pickleball In India As Bengaluru Jawans Host The Inaugural ‘Bengaluru Open 2025’

The excitement around pickleball in India continues to soar as the World Pickleball League (WPL) and the Bengaluru Jawans franchise, in association with the Karnataka State Pickleball Association (KSPA), proudly announce the Bengaluru Open 2025 - the third stop on the inaugural WPL Tour.

Marking a defining moment for the sport in the country, the tournament officially welcomes players, fans, and supporters to Bengaluru for a grand three-day sporting spectacle celebrating passion, inclusivity, and competition.

Founded by Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the World Pickleball League is India's first-ever professional pickleball league - a movement aiming to bring global recognition to one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Leading this sporting revolution, the Bengaluru Jawans, reigning champions of WPL Season 1, will serve as the host team for the event. The franchise is co-owned by acclaimed filmmaker Mr. Atlee and Mrs. Priya Atlee, alongside Mr. Muhammad Jameel, Founder and CEO of NJ Macson.

Atlee, known for his blockbuster storytelling on screen, is now channeling his vision and energy into promoting sports at the grassroots level. His association with the Bengaluru Jawans reflects his commitment to building a vibrant sports culture that inspires youth participation and athletic excellence.

The Bengaluru Open 2025 promises to be a grand sporting festival with:

Over 250 players participating from across India and abroad, including international competitors.

More than 500 matches across diverse categories.

Inclusive competitions spanning all age groups, from juniors to veterans (50+).

The event will be officially inaugurated by the founders of the World Pickleball League and the owners of Bengaluru Jawans, alongside senior members of the Karnataka State Pickleball Association.

With Bengaluru set to witness top-tier competition and an electrifying atmosphere, the Bengaluru Open 2025 stands as a testament to how the WPL and Bengaluru Jawans - under Atlee's inspiring leadership - are shaping the future of pickleball in India.