Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Courtside At NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 showcased thrilling matches between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, featuring Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, adding glamour to the event.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 attracted Bollywood celebrities, including Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal, who graced the courtside with their presence. Their attendance added a touch of glamour and excitement to the event, making it a memorable weekend for fans and attendees alike.

Sonakshi Sinha showed her support for the New York Knicks by donning a blue Knicks t-shirt. Her enthusiasm was evident as she cheered passionately for her team. Meanwhile, Badshah brought his unique style and charisma to the arena, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the games.

Star-Studded Event at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 featured thrilling preseason matchups between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The first game took place on October 2, 2025, at Etihad Arena. In this encounter, the Knicks emerged victorious with a score of 99–84 against the 76ers.

The second game is scheduled for October 4, 2025, at the same venue. Fans are eagerly anticipating another round of exhilarating basketball action. The presence of Bollywood stars like Badshah and Sonakshi Sinha has heightened interest in these games.

The combination of high-energy basketball and celebrity appearances has made the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 an unforgettable experience. The event not only showcased top-tier basketball talent but also highlighted the global appeal of both sports and entertainment industries coming together.

As fans look forward to more exciting moments on October 4th, the blend of sportsmanship and star power continues to captivate audiences. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games have successfully created a platform where sports enthusiasts can enjoy thrilling matches alongside their favourite celebrities.