Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Basanti Chatterjee Death Reason: Veteran Actress Dies At 88; WHO Was Geeta LLB Star? What Happened To Her?

By
Basanti Chatterjee Bengali Actress Death Reason

Veteran Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Death: The Bengali showbiz industry woke up to the heartbreaking news of veteran actress Basanti Chatterjee's passing away. The Bengali entertainment world is in mourning. With the passing of Basanti Chatterjee on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday), at the age of 88, the industry has lost not just a veteran actress but a living symbol of grace, resilience, and timeless artistry.

Basanti Chatterjee wasn't merely a performer-she was a bridge between generations, having worked with the golden-age greats like Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and later, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta alongside the stars of modern Bengali cinema and television.

Basanti Chatterjee Death Reason: What Happened To The 88-Year-Old Veteran Bengali Actress?

Basanti Chatterjee, who was last seen in the popular Star Jalsha serial Geeta LLB, succumbed to death last night after her prolonged battle with cancer. As per Sangbad Pratidin, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum revealed that she had spent several months in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) before she was discharged under nursing supervision at her home.

She breathed her last on Tuesday night at her residence in Kolkata, confirmed by the late actress's family. Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who played her son in Geeta LLB, said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhaswar Chatterjee (@bhaswarofficial)

It was during the shoot of the Star Jalsha when the 88-year-old fell seriously ill.

Also Read
Did BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frederic Arnault Break Up? K-pop Idol's LEAKED Viral Video Triggers Outrage
Did BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frederic Arnault Break Up? K-pop Idol's LEAKED Viral Video Triggers Outrage

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, took to her offical Twitter (now 'X') page and offered her last respect to late Basanti Chatterjee.

Who Was Basanti Chatterjee?

In an illustrious career spanning over 5 decades, late Basanti Chatterjee had acted in more than 100 films, which include critically acclaimed films like 'Manjari Opera', 'Alo', 'Thagini', 'Sujan Sakhi' and 'Sundari'.

Besides 'Geeta LLB', the veteran actress had also appeared in popular Bangla serials like 'Bhutu', 'Boron', and 'Durga Durgeshari' to name a few.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bengali actress death
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X