Basanti Chatterjee Death Reason: Veteran Actress Dies At 88; WHO Was Geeta LLB Star? What Happened To Her?

Veteran Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Death: The Bengali showbiz industry woke up to the heartbreaking news of veteran actress Basanti Chatterjee's passing away. The Bengali entertainment world is in mourning. With the passing of Basanti Chatterjee on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday), at the age of 88, the industry has lost not just a veteran actress but a living symbol of grace, resilience, and timeless artistry.

Basanti Chatterjee wasn't merely a performer-she was a bridge between generations, having worked with the golden-age greats like Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and later, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta alongside the stars of modern Bengali cinema and television.

Basanti Chatterjee Death Reason: What Happened To The 88-Year-Old Veteran Bengali Actress?

Basanti Chatterjee, who was last seen in the popular Star Jalsha serial Geeta LLB, succumbed to death last night after her prolonged battle with cancer. As per Sangbad Pratidin, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum revealed that she had spent several months in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) before she was discharged under nursing supervision at her home.

She breathed her last on Tuesday night at her residence in Kolkata, confirmed by the late actress's family. Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who played her son in Geeta LLB, said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately."

It was during the shoot of the Star Jalsha when the 88-year-old fell seriously ill.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, took to her offical Twitter (now 'X') page and offered her last respect to late Basanti Chatterjee.

প্রবীণ টেলিভিশন অভিনেত্রী বাসন্তী চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের প্রয়াণে আমি গভীরভাবে শোকাহত। তাঁর মৃত্যুতে আমাদের শিল্প ও বিনোদনের জগতে এক অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি হল।



আমি তাঁর পরিবার, বন্ধুবান্ধব এবং অনুরাগীদের প্রতি সমবেদনা জানাই। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 13, 2025

Who Was Basanti Chatterjee?

In an illustrious career spanning over 5 decades, late Basanti Chatterjee had acted in more than 100 films, which include critically acclaimed films like 'Manjari Opera', 'Alo', 'Thagini', 'Sujan Sakhi' and 'Sundari'.

Besides 'Geeta LLB', the veteran actress had also appeared in popular Bangla serials like 'Bhutu', 'Boron', and 'Durga Durgeshari' to name a few.