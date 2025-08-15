Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2025: A Hub of Innovation, Learning & Oscar-Qualifying Short Films

The 15th Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is now underway, offering a vibrant mix of online and in-person screenings along with masterclasses and enriching sessions. Notably, BISFF remains India's only Oscar-qualifying short film festival, giving selective entries a pathway toward Academy Award consideration.

This edition is "bigger and better," than earlier years, spotlighting diverse voices, global stories, and an expanded lineup of expert-led panel discussions and workshops . The hybrid format began with online screenings from August 7, followed by venue screenings across Bengaluru from August 15 to 17 at venues including Suchitra Academy, Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut, RV University, and Curiouscity Science Centre.

What Sets BISFF Apart

Oscar-Qualifying Prestige: Films winning International or Indian competition sections become eligible for Academy consideration. This elevates BISFF as a key global platform for short-form cinema

Inclusive & Global Programming: The festival showcases a curated selection of shorts-drawing from International, Indian, Karnataka, Animation, and several thematic categories

Structured Learning Experience: Workshops, panel talks, and masterclasses by experts foster hands-on learning and creative dialogue-making BISFF a nurturing environment for aspiring filmmakers

What to Expect in 2025

BISFF 2025 promises an unforgettable blend of world-class short films, interactive sessions, and creative networking. The festival's main competition categories - International Shorts, Indian Shorts, and Karnataka Shorts - will be joined by curated showcases highlighting daring experimental cinema and socially relevant narratives.

Beyond the big screen, audiences can engage in masterclasses, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts. Whether you're a film student, a professional, or a passionate cinephile, BISFF offers inspiration, learning, and connections. Over the years, it has hosted globally acclaimed films and featured icons like Girish Kasaravalli, Ramesh Sippy, and Anurag Kashyap, making it a must-attend event for anyone who loves cinema.

Highlights & Schedule at a Glance

The festival brings together a few standout sessions and creative workshops designed to enhance both storytelling and technical skills for participants:

Saturday, 16th August

Animation Workshop by Kartik Mahajan

Diversity in Moving Image Media - panel featuring Vasudhendra, Mujeer Pasha, Medhini, and Poojita (moderator Rumal)

Panel: Cinema Studies in India - featuring Ashish Kulkarni, Gaurav Trivedi, and Piyush Roy

Workshop on Direction by Tushar Hiranandani

Sunday, 17th August

Micro-Dramas Workshop by Abhishek Iyengar

Panel: Actors on Screen - Big, Small, Handheld - with Arun Sagar, Kishore, Rajesh Nataranga, Sudha Rani, and Arun Mandala (Cinimage)

Film Distribution Panel - featuring ShortsTV, MUBI, NKRTV, and ProducerBazaar

Talk: How Not to Enter European Film Festivals, with Maike Mia and Umesh Kulkarni

Why BISFF 2025 Matters

Championing Emerging Talent: The festival continues to be a crucible for new filmmakers to showcase their work, gain constructive feedback, and build communities. Anand emphasizes that "students take center stage," enriching the festival's energy and perspective

Creative & Academic Fusion: Beyond film screenings, BISFF fosters intellectual dialogue through exhibits, workshops, and networking-blurring boundaries between academic discourse and creative practice

Expanded Accessibility: The hybrid model ensures wider access-online screenings allow those beyond Bengaluru to participate, while in-person events bring the community together physically.

Final Word

The 15th BISFF stands as a unique and evolving space-uniting global cinema, academic inquiry, artistic innovation, and new talent. Whether you're a filmmaker, student, or short-film fan, this year's edition offers an immersive journey into the pulse of global storytelling art