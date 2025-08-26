Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) Concludes 15th Edition with Resounding Success



Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) successfully wrapped up its 15th edition, held from August 7 to 17, 2025, with a vibrant hybrid format combining OTT screenings and in-person experiences. OTT screenings began on August 7, while live screenings took place from August 14-17 across venues including Suchitra, Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Curiosity Science Centre, and RV University.

Celebrating Cinema and Diversity

This year once again, BISFF brought together a diverse pool of filmmakers and film enthusiasts, celebrating stories from around the globe and highlighting the power of inclusivity in cinema. With filmmakers and cinephiles engaging both online and offline, the festival reinforced its role as a leading hub for short films in India.

Record-Breaking International Participation

This edition marked a new milestone with 3000 plus submissions from 103 countries, including 30% from women filmmakers. More than 300 films were officially selected for screenings, reflecting BISFF's growing global reach and influence.

Distinguished Jury Panel

The 2025 jury brought together a remarkable mix of filmmakers, producers, educators, and artists from across the world, ensuring fairness and diversity in evaluation.

International Competition - Maike Mia Höhne (German producer, writer), Neerja Narayanan (Producer), Umesh Kulkarni (Filmmaker)

Animation Competition - Gaurav Trivedi (Educator, CGI Generalist), Tarun Sawhney (President, Asia - ShortsTV), Snigdh Bhatnagar (Multidisciplinary Designer, Educator)

Indian Competition - Aparna Subramanian (Archivist), Tarun Hiranandani (Screenwriter, Director), Prof. (Dr.) Piyush Roy (Filmmaker)

Karnataka Competition - Sudha Rani (Actor, Voiceover Artist), Rajesh Nataranga (Actor, Writer), Arun Sagar (Actor, Art Director, Comedian)

Queer Qorner - Mujeer Pasha (Filmmaker, Writer, Editor), Vasudhendra (Poet, Publisher, LGBTQ Activist)

Women's Collective Cinema - Medini Kelamane (Actor, Theatre Practitioner, Filmmaker), Poojitha Prasad (Author, Filmmaker), Svetlana Naudiyal (Programming Director, Mubi)

Let's Include - Dr. Gitanjali G Govindranjan (Founder & Executive Director, Snehadhara Foundation), Ashwin Karthik (Poet, Corporate Professional, LGBTQ Rights Advocate)

Workshops and Knowledge Sharing

BISFF 2025 was not only about screenings but also about learning and collaboration. Workshops included:

Workshop on Direction - Tushar Hiranandani

Workshop on Animation - IBK Karthik Mahajan

Workshop on Writing Micro Drama - Abhishek Iyengar

This year's edition also hosted insightful panels on diverse aspects of cinema:

Actors on Big Screen, Small & Micro - Sudha Rani, Arun Sagar, Kishore, Rajesh Nataranga, Arun Mandala; moderated by Divya Raghuram

Everything You Wanted to Ask About Film Distribution But Were Afraid - P.V. Phani Srivatsa, Svetlana Naudiyal, G.K. Tirunavkarasu, Tarun Sawhney; moderated by Anand Varadaraj

Diversity in Moving Image Media - Vasudhendra, Mujeer Pasha, Medini Kelamane, Poojitha Prasad; moderated by Romal Laisram

The New Future of Studying Cinema - Ashish Kulkarni, Prakash Belawadi, Gaurav Trivedi, Prof. (Dr.) Piyush Roy; moderated by Anand Varadaraj

A House-Full Opening Night and Vibrant Screenings

The festival's Opening Night on August 14, 2025, at the Puravankara Auditorium was a house-full event graced by Guests of Honor Venkat K Narayana, CEO of KVN Productions, and Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Puravankara. The energy of a packed auditorium filled with cinema lovers set the tone for the days ahead.

Across all venues, screenings witnessed overwhelming participation, with audiences turning out in large numbers to celebrate the art of short films. The joyous atmosphere, meaningful conversations, and happy attendees highlighted the growing cultural impact of BISFF in Bengaluru and beyond.

Adding to the spirit of celebration, BISFF hosted its exclusive Party Night at Casa Piccosa, where cinema met festivity. Delegates and guests came together for an evening of soulful music by Kalyan Manjunath & Team, followed by a high-energy set by DJ Vortex that kept the floor alive till late night. Designed as a networking night, it gave filmmakers, industry leaders, and cinephiles a chance to connect, unwind, and celebrate stories beyond the screen.

Festival Awards - BISFF 2025

International Competition

Winner - Automagic (Dir. Ashok Vish)

1st Runner-Up - The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent ( Dir. Nebojsa Slijepcevic)

2nd Runner-Up - Akababuru (Dir. Yagarí Irati Dojura Landa)

2nd Runner-Up - Clear Skies Ahead (Dir. Yuki Yoshi)

Indian Competition

Winner - Kovarty (Dir. Rohin Raveendran Nair)

1st Runner-Up - Goolar ke Phool (Dir. Aronn Miitr)

1st Runner-Up - Raddi (Dir. Ishan Singh)

2nd Runner-Up - The Last Ride (Dir. Vijesh Rajan, Yashoda Parthasarthy)

Animation Competition

Winner - Loop Line (Dir.Renuka Shahane)

1st Runner-Up - Chalisa (Dir. Swati Agarwal)

1st Runner-Up - Forevergreen (Dir. Nathan Engelhardt, Jeremy Spears)

2nd Runner-Up - Blu's (Dir. Rajesh PK)

2nd Runner-Up - Sulaimani (Dir.Vinnie Ann Bose)

Karnataka Competition

Winner - Claws & Teeth (Dir.Srujan Belli)

1st Runner-Up - Mouna Raaga (Dir. Sunayana Suresh)

1st Runner-Up - Brothers (Dir.Yashwanth Veeresh)

2nd Runner-Up - Fragments (Dir. Sunil S Bharadwaj)

Queer Qorner

Winner - A Little Bit of Glitter (Dir. Siddharth Menon)

1st Runner-Up - My Comrade (Dir.Tathagata Ghosh)

2nd Runner-Up - Almari ka Achar (Raakesh Rawat)

Let's Include

Winner - Selfie, Please (Dir. Rohit Anand)

1st Runner-Up - Noise (Dir. Melina Samizadeh)

2nd Runner-Up - Tearful Tigers (Dir.Adán Pichardo)

2nd Runner-Up - What Do You Use to Polish Your Shoes? (Hammaad Danish, Saumya Tiwari)

Women's Collective Cinema (WCC)

Winner - Seeing Red (Dir. Shalini Vijayakumar)

1st Runner-Up - Sridevi (Dir. Anusha Sreekanth)

2nd Runner-Up - Skyward (Dir. Prajwal)

2nd Runner-Up - Grandfather and the Tap (Dir. Shivani Hemant Dorage)

Special Mention - Tanya Yadav (Actor), Bombay Otherwise ( Dir.Damayanti Saha)

1SHORTS : A Community Beyond Reel

This edition also carried forward BISFF's offline cinephile community, 1SHORTS, a space where film lovers come together weekly to share, discuss, and nurture cinematic ideas. It continues to grow as a hub for learning and talent discovery.

The impact of 1SHORTS was evident at BISFF 2025, where films by its members found a larger platform. Works such as 8 by Srinivas Nayaka, Bittersweet by Saurav Kale, and For You by Vignesh Nagabushanam, all made by aspiring filmmakers from the 1SHORTS community, were officially screened as part of the festival lineup. Their journey from community screenings to a festival stage is a testament to how BISFF empowers emerging voices and creates pathways for new talent to be discovered.

Closing Ceremony: The Happy Ending

The festival ended with a memorable Closing Ceremony that combined celebration with a vision for the future. One of the highlights was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Producer Bazaar and BISFF, marking an important step toward supporting new voices in cinema.

The Awards Night was well received. The jury shared that they were very happy to be part of BISFF and appreciated how the festival focused only on cinema. They felt it was not about glitz or glamour, but about the craft of filmmaking. This sincerity made the awards even more meaningful and the recognition was warmly welcomed by both filmmakers and audiences.

About Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF)

Since its inception in 2010, BISFF has emerged as one of India's premier short film festivals. In 2020, it became the only Oscar-accredited short film festival in India for the Live Action Short Film Category, offering a vital gateway for filmmakers aspiring for international recognition. Beyond screenings, BISFF curates workshops, discussions, and panels with renowned professionals, creating an ecosystem of learning and collaboration.