Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bollywood Meets Bhangra Down Under: Indian Stars Groove To Diljit Dosanjh In Melbourne

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian Stars Groove to Diljit Dosanjh In Melbourne

Australia is enjoying the spotlight on Instagram with some of India's best artists, actors, content creators showcasing the most incredible travel memories that they are creating on their visit. Sara Tendulkar, Palak Tiwari, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Yashraj Mukhate, Nisha Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Mithila Palkar, Atul Kasbekar, Ranveer Allahabadia, and Radhika Seth, are serving major travel inspiration indulging in some of the best tourism experiences Down Under.

In addition to savoring culinary delights, surfing off the coast, cruising over the reefs and enjoying breathtaking sunsets amongst other world-class destination experiences, they have the opportunity to be a part of big sporting and musical events by attending a concert in Melbourne by Diljit Dosanjh and the a T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Gold Coast - no doubt making core memory souvenirs to last a lifetime.

Link to celebrities Instagram who were at the concert-

Sara Tendulkar-

Indian Stars Groove to Diljit Dosanjh In Melbourne

Mithila Palkar-

Indian Stars Groove to Diljit Dosanjh In Melbourne

Yashraj Mukhate-

Indian Stars Groove to Diljit Dosanjh In Melbourne
Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: diljit dosanjh sara tendulkar
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X