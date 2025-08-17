Janmashtami 2025: Balaji Telefilms Unveils A Soulful Animated Music Video On Holy Occasion

Balaji Telefilms has launched an animated music video for Janmashtami 2023, showcasing Krishna's playful stories and promoting love and devotion among families and devotees.

When the rhythmic beats of dhols echo and chants of "Haathi Ghoda Pa Ji, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki" resonate, homes across India light up with joy. This marks Janmashtami, a festival celebrating love, devotion, and the eternal connection with beloved deities.

Balaji Telefilms has embraced this festive spirit by releasing a captivating animated music video on its YouTube channel. This special tribute brings to life the enchanting tales of little Krishna, adding a unique touch to the celebrations.

Animated Tribute to Krishna

The song features the soulful voices of Samyak Prasana and Nidhi Prasad. It is composed and produced by Niraj Shrikrishna Kalkar and Devansh Sharma, with lyrics penned by Shashaank Dixit. The combination of music and visuals vividly depicts Kanha's playful antics, offering a delightful experience for children, families, and devotees alike.

This offering is more than just a video; it embodies faith and togetherness. Balaji Telefilms has consistently celebrated these values through stories, music, and devotion.

Celebrating Faith and Togetherness

As you sway Kanha on his jhoola this Janmashtami, enhance your joy by tuning into this animated tribute on Balaji Telefilms' YouTube channel. The video serves as a reminder of the love and devotion that define this cherished festival.

The vibrant portrayal of Krishna's playful leelas in the video captures the essence of Janmashtami. It invites viewers to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration of divine love.

This initiative by Balaji Telefilms highlights their commitment to bringing meaningful content that resonates with audiences. By blending tradition with creativity, they continue to enrich cultural festivities through innovative storytelling.