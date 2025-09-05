Boney Kapoor On Komal Nahta’s Game Changers Producer Series Podcast: "Anil Kapoor was not very keen to do...."

The Producers' series of Game Changers Podcast, hosted by film critic Komal Nahta, promises an exciting line-up with some of the biggest producers of the industry sharing candid insights. In the first episode, veteran producer Boney Kapoor shed light on what it's like having a family full of actors and whether it gives him an advantage over other producers.

When asked by Nahta if having so many stars in his family gives him an edge, Kapoor was quick to dismiss the notion. He explained, "I don't think so because stars in my house are also very keen to do films which appeals to them and of course I have few scripts ready, but I don't want to start all of them together. Also, my kids who will work with me should be satisfied and not do films just because it's their dad's film."

Kapoor further shared an interesting anecdote about his brother, actor Anil Kapoor, highlighting how even close family members prioritize their choice of roles over family ties. "For example, Anil Kapoor was not very keen to do Bewafa and Judaai. I had to convince him to do Judaai," he revealed.

Known for backing successful projects like Mr. India, No Entry, and Wanted, Boney Kapoor has often collaborated with family members, but his philosophy remains clear: films should be driven by content and personal conviction, not just relationships.

With Game Changers' producer series, Komal Nahta is redefining the landscape of Indian cinema conversations. Tune in to the YouTube channel for Game Changers' producer series!