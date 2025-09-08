Boney Kapoor Opens Up on Sridevi’s Multifaceted Talent on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers’ Producers’ Series

In a heartfelt conversation on Komal Nahta's Game Changers' Producers' Series Podcast, veteran producer Boney Kapoor shed light on the many hidden talents of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. Known to the world as a powerhouse performer, Sridevi was far more than just an actor, Kapoor revealed.

When asked by host Komal Nahta whether Sridevi harbored dreams beyond acting, perhaps as a writer, director, or producer, Kapoor didn't hesitate to affirm.

"She was everything you said," he replied. "She was also hiding a filmmaker in herself. She would just stand and make out that the light is not perfect. She would do half her makeup herself, she used to decide what hairstyle goes with what costume, she used to guide, rather give sketch, to the designer quite a few times."

Kapoor recalled her deep involvement in the creative process, often going above and beyond the call of a performer. He shared an incident from the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, where Sridevi rejected initial costume sketches and had the designer flown to Kashmir to rework them. "She changed the whole color theme, in bargain I had to change the whole set theme to match it," Kapoor said, illustrating how her artistic vision influenced entire productions.

He also credited her for shaping the careers of top designers. "You can check with Manish Malhotra how much she has contributed to their growth. I can honestly say that about her."

This rare insight from Boney Kapoor paints a fuller picture of Sridevi, not just as an actress, but as an intuitive filmmaker, stylist, and creative force whose influence extended behind the camera as well.

With Game Changers' Producers' Series, Komal Nahta is redefining the landscape of Indian cinema conversations. Tune in to the YouTube channel for Game Changers Producers' Series!