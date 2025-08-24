Bridal Royals To Global Red Carpets: Sarath & Jasmine’ Journey From Wedding Couture To Grammy 2025

Sarath krishnan , the creative visionary of Lable Sarath & jasmine has carved a niche as one of India's most versatile fashion forces, seamlessly merging regal Indian craftsmanship with global aesthetics. From resplendent bridal couture to red-carpet showstoppers, his designs have graced stages as grand as the IIFA Awards and most recently, the Grammy Awards 2025, cementing his global relevance.

Alongside his design partner Jasmine, Sarath has become a sought-after name for celebrities, artists, and leaders who turn to them not just for clothes, but for statements of identity and elegance.

Over the years, their creations and styling expertise have been embraced by some of the biggest names across industries. From Bollywood icons like Neil Nitin Mukesh, R. Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Karan Singh Grover, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, Bosco Martis

1while global business leaders too, such as Mr. Justin Peter of American Express, New York, have turned to them for sharply tailored suits. This eclectic roster reflects the universal appeal of their design language.

From opulent bridal wear to statement red-carpet couture, and from intricately detailed ethnic ensembles to bespoke luxury suits, Sarath and Jasmine's philosophy lies in blending timeless Indian heritage with modern sophistication. Each creation carries the weight of tradition yet speaks fluently in the language of contemporary style.

Reflecting on their journey, Sarath shares:

"Me and Jasmine have teamed so well that the creativity just emerges naturally. We have felt immense joy in creating the fits for faces, and the love we have received for our art has been overwhelming. It took our days and nights of effort to stand in line with Bollywood's finest designers. To see our work carried so gracefully by celebrities-it was truly a 'seven clouds' moment."

With roots in India's rich fashion legacy and branches now spreading to global runways, Sarath and Jasmine's journey from "Bridal Royals" to international red carpets is a story of artistry, perseverance, and evolution. Their work doesn't just dress clients-it narrates cultural pride, individuality, and aspirational modernity.

As they continue to redefine luxury couture, one thing is certain: Sarath & Jasmine are not just designers, they are storytellers of style-and the world is their runway.