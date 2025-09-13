Celebrating 25 Years Of The Music Mavericks With Power-packed Performance Of Vishal-Sheykhar Live In Delhi

National, September 13th 2025: In a landmark moment for Indian music, the iconic Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani celebrated 25 years of their extraordinary journey in Delhi-NCR last night. Visa Presents Vishal-Sheykhar Live tour, in association with HDFC Bank, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, marked the beginning of a silver jubilee celebration that has already made history.

Vishal-Sheykhar had the crowd on its feet in a matter of seconds as they began with 'Deewangi Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om. The evening turned into a continuous celebration of their musical journey, featuring back-to-back hits such as Right Here Right Now,' 'Dus Bahane', 'The Disco Song, 'Tu Meri', 'Desi Girl', 'Ooh La La, 'Radha' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. With an incredible visual backdrop, pyrotechnics and confetti lighting up the arena, the performance felt less like a concert and more like India's largest sing-along.

"It's been a wild, beautiful ride. 25 years of making music as a duo, with Sheykhar; this show is our way of thanking every single fan who's been with us through this journey.", said Vishal Dadlani.

"This concert is a celebration of everything we've created together. We're bringing the energy, the hits and the memories back to the stage and Delhi gave us the most electric start possible.", added Sheykhar Ravjiani.

As the night unfolded, the emotions inside the stadium were as powerful as the music itself. Friends jumped and danced arm-in-arm, couples swayed to love ballads with tears in their eyes and families sang along across generations. Placards bearing heartfelt messages waved proudly through the crowd. Strangers hugged, laughed and cried together, united by songs that had long since moved beyond playlists and become part of their lives.

When the opening chords of the final song, 'Chammak Challo' hit, the audiences' voices merged into one, a chorus that echoed the bond Vishal-Sheykhar have built with fans for over 25 years. During the performance, Vishal gave an emotional special tribute to the late singer and their dear friend KK, with whom they had collaborated on numerous Bollywood songs.

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India at Visa, said, "At Visa, we believe in creating experiences that bring people together and celebrate the joy of life. Partnering with the electrifying duo - Vishal & Sheykhar allows us to connect with fans through the universal language of music, while showcasing the ease, security, and convenience of going cashless. We're excited to be an integral part of this unforgettable celebration of rhythm, energy, and togetherness.

Speaking on the success of the event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, "Vishal and Sheykhar are cultural icons whose music has been the heartbeat of an entire generation. At TribeVibe, our focus is on curating large-scale, world-class experiences that connect artists with fans in the most meaningful way. Delhi was a resounding start and as we take the tour to Mumbai, we're excited to deliver this landmark celebration to these eager audiences."

With audiences eagerly waiting for them to relive their magic in Mumbai this Saturday, September 13th, the Delhi-NCR concert was a heartfelt tribute to their legacy. Fans spanning generations came together to dance, sing and relive the unforgettable music that has defined countless moments in their lives.