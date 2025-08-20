Coke Studio Bharat Continues Its Musical Journey With Anuv Jain’ Hindi Ballad Arz Kiya Hai

Coke Studio Bharat, the platform celebrating India's diverse musical heritage, returns with its fifth track of Season 3, Arz Kiya Hai, featuring one of India's most loved singer-songwriters, Anuv Jain. Conceptualized, written, composed and performed by Jain himself, the song is a tender reflection on love, distance, and the quiet ache of unspoken emotions. With his signature heartfelt storytelling, Anuv Jain lends voice to verses that capture the fragility of waiting, the weight of silence, and the beauty of vulnerability.

Arz Kiya Hai unfolds like an intimate conversation where longing turns into poetry and emotions are etched in every pause. Through simple yet evocative lyrics, the track paints a picture of love suspended in time: of eyes searching for answers, of words left unsaid, and of the eternal hope that keeps hearts tethered. Adding another layer of depth is Indian electronic duo Lost Stories (Rishab Joshi), whose intricate production and soulful harmonica breathe an ethereal texture into the track.

Set against the tender embrace of the monsoon, this Hindi ballad is also an ode to India's poetic heritage. As Anuv plucks gently at the strings of his guitar, Coke Studio Bharat brings this sentiment alive with immersive visuals and a soundscape that blends minimalism with depth, staying true to the song's soul.

Shantanu Gangane, IMX Lead, Coca-Cola India said, "With every track this season, Coke Studio Bharat continues to push the boundaries of India's music landscape. Arz Kiya Hai showcases how the platform brings together powerful voices and authentic storytelling, while giving artists the freedom to experiment and innovate. Our vision is to make Coke Studio Bharat the definitive platform for celebrating India's many stories with their fans and Arz Kiya Hai is a step in that journey of making music that truly connects."

Anuv Jain, Singer-Song Writer & Composer said, "Coke Studio Bharat gives songs the space to stay true to their essence, and Arz Kiya Hai reflects that. For me, the heart of this track is in its lyrics, they hold the confessions we often leave unspoken. Creating and singing it was about capturing that tender space between hesitation and hope, so listeners don't just hear the words, but feel their quiet certainty."

With each release, Coke Studio Bharat continues to bring diverse musical expressions to audiences, spotlighting artists across genres and regions whose voices and stories connect across cultures. From folk to contemporary, the platform has created a space where music evokes emotions that linger long after the last note fades. As Season 3 progresses, Coke Studio Bharat reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the depth and variety of India's music scene.