Creator Dolly Singh Shines As India’s Instagram 2025 Rings Award Winner!

Earlier this month we announced Rings, an award from Instagram to celebrate those who aren't afraid to take creative chances and do it their way. Rings isn't about honoring a specific type of content - it honors a spirit. This award is for the creators who don't just participate in culture - but shift it, break through whatever barrier holds them back to realize their ambitions. Because every act of creativity, big or small, can lead to something great.

We've now unveiled our 2025 Rings winners, and are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary creativity from all around the world. Among the 25 winners is content creator Dolly Singh. She's the only person from India who's won this acclaim.

"Being recognized with the Rings Award, is so surreal that the feeling has still not sunk in. It's definitely one of my career's biggest moments yet and a shiver goes down my spine, I get goosebumps every time I think about it. The jury panel for the award is impeccable and just the fact that these brilliant, genius minds have seen my content is unbelievable! I hope that I continue to make my audiences proud with the content I continue to make." - said Dolly Singh, on receiving this award.

Reflecting on her content creation journey, she added, "Instagram has been a platform that became my playground from the get go, where I first played with fashion, then comedy and now into much larger storytelling. Here, I've been able to experiment, take risks, and share my most authentic self with my community."

The winners also include creators such as Zarna Garg, Aki and Koichi and Olivia Dean. The complete winner list can be found here. The panel of judges that nominated and voted for these creators include English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, director Spike Lee, rugby star Ilona Maher, makeup artist Pat McGrath, designer Marc Jacobs, actress Yara Shahidi, the artist KAWS and Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, and Eva Chen, Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram.

Winners of the 2025 Rings award by Instagram will receive:

A physical ring and a digital ring on their Instagram profile. We know the profile is an important space for creators to show who they are and what they're about - so when winners post a story, an exclusive gold ring will show up around their profile picture, in place of the usual Stories ring. This will show up across the app - on their profile and in the Stories section in Feed.

Winners will receive the ability to customize their profile backdrop color and

Put their own twist on the "like" button - helping fuel their creativity in the year ahead.