Darasing Khurana: Building A World Where Every Child Feels Heard

On this World Mental Health Day, global youth ambassador and philanthropist Darasing Khurana urges us to look beyond awareness campaigns and focus on the everyday support systems that can truly transform lives.

"Mental health has been spoken about a lot in recent years," Khurana expresses , "but when it actually comes to helping someone around us who is suffering, we often don't know where to start."

He believes that support does not always require professional intervention at the first step. Instead, teachers, parents, and friends can play a powerful role in keeping mental health in check and in recognizing when something feels amiss.

For children and young adults, schools are where most of their time is spent, which makes teachers the first line of awareness. "A teacher is often the first one to notice a change in a child's behaviour. They should be trained to identify possible signs of mental distress and share these observations with parents so that help can come early," Khurana emphasizes.

But the responsibility doesn't stop there. Peers also have the power to make a difference. Khurana believes students themselves should be encouraged to observe the well-being of their friends. "If you see a friend behaving differently, withdrawing, or struggling, sometimes just asking simple questions like 'I am here, you can talk to me' can open a door. Just listening to them can make all the difference," he says.

At the heart of Khurana's vision is a simple yet powerful message: children need to be heard, to be seen, and to feel safe. Creating that environment-whether at home, in schools, or among friends-can protect their mental health and prevent small struggles from turning into deep suffering.

Through his collaborations with UNICEF India and his international dialogues-including his recent meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong-Khurana continues to advocate for systemic changes and cross-cultural solutions in mental health. But he insists that change also begins at the grassroots.

"Professional help is important, yes," he says. "But real change starts in our daily interactions-with teachers who pay attention, with parents who listen without judgment, and with friends who stand by each other, that is where the healing truly begins."

On this World Mental Health Day, Darasing Khurana's message is clear: Awareness is only the first step-action, compassion, and listening are what will truly makes the difference.