EXCLUSIVE! Darshan Magdum Reveals He Will Love To Collaborate With Bruno Mars: His Artistry Is...

Darshan Magdum interview: Instagram has given us an offbeat singer who has made covers of hit songs like Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend. He is known for his unique style and approach towards music. We are talking about Darshan Magdum.

At Filmibeat, we love interacting with artists, who are passionate about their craft. Darshan has emerged as the viral off-tune singer, who got featured on Bruno Mars and Rose's Instagram.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, Darshan revealed his dream collaboration and shared how gig with Rolling Loud happened.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

1.⁠ ⁠What drew you into making covers, and when did you realise your renditions were striking a chord with listeners?

I've always loved singing, and covers felt like a natural way to share that passion. When people started telling me my versions made them hear songs differently, I knew I had something special.

2.⁠ ⁠The internet is full of covers, but yours stand out. What makes your versions different?

I don't just copy - I reinterpret. I keep the soul of the original but add my own emotion and style to make it feel new.

3.⁠ ⁠How do you balance honouring the original while adding your touch?

I respect the essence of the song, but I sing it as if it were mine. That balance keeps it authentic and personal.

4.⁠ ⁠Many use covers for visibility, but you've built a brand. How intentional was that?

At first, it was just consistency and fun. But when I saw people connecting with me as much as the songs, I became intentional about shaping it into a brand.

5.⁠ ⁠How do you handle feedback from die-hard fans of the originals?

With respect. Music is emotional, so I understand their passion. I honour that while staying true to my style.

6.⁠ ⁠You recently collaborated with Rolling Loud - how did that happen, and what did it mean?

They discovered my work and reached out. It was surreal - proof that even as an independent cover artist, you can reach global stages.

7.⁠ ⁠Why do brands choose to collaborate with you, even though you focus on covers?

Covers carry instant recognition but my reworks feel fresh. That mix of familiarity and originality makes brands see value in collaborating.

8.⁠ ⁠Do you see yourself moving into originals soon?

Yes - but I'm also growing my cover community. When I release originals, I want them to land with people who already trust my sound.

9.⁠ ⁠If you could collaborate with one international pop artist on a rework, who would it be?

Bruno Mars - his artistry is timeless, and working with him would be the ultimate experience.