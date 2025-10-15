Dazzling Union Of Timeless Couture & Contemporary Glamour, Headlined By Salman Khan

Mumbai, October 15, 2025: Glamour, grandeur, and nostalgia filled the air as Jewels by Queenie, the luxury fine jewellery brand by Queenie Singh, took centre stage at Vikram Phadnis's 35-year celebration show at JW Marriott, Juhu. The evening was a breathtaking confluence of friendship, fashion, and artistry, where couture and fine jewellery merged to create a moment of pure elegance. Salman was seen wearing a Gold T Sword Brooch, a regal gold figure with emerald, diamond and ruby accents, showcasing a true emblem of grandeur and refined taste.

Renowned for her bold, statement-making designs that fuse contemporary artistry with timeless elegance, Queenie's creations perfectly complemented the grandeur of the evening, adding a radiant layer of modern glamour to the runway. But this was more than just a collaboration. With a friendship spanning over three decades, this collaboration marked a natural culmination of their shared love and respect for each other and their craft. Their long-standing bond made this participation a natural and meaningful choice, allowing Queenie to bring her signature craftsmanship to a showcase that honoured legacy, artistry, and evolution.

Reflecting on the same, Queenie Singh, Founder of Jewels by Queenie, said, "Vikram and I have been friends for thirty-five years, and I've always admired his dedication, discipline, and creative brilliance. When the opportunity arose to be part of his 35-year celebration, it felt truly special. This collection was designed to complement his vision, a meeting point of couture and jewellery where confidence, femininity, and glamour come together"

The Jewels by Queenie x Vikram Phadnis collection featured an exquisite array of sculptural necklaces, floral diamond cuffs, and bow-inspired bracelets, designed to shimmer with modern glamour while retaining their timeless elegance. Each piece reflected Queenie's distinct design language, bold yet graceful, intricate yet effortless, perfectly complementing Vikram's couture silhouettes on the runway.

The evening brought together Mumbai's fashion, film and business luminaries to Vikram Phadnis's extraordinary 35-year-long journey. Among the star-studded guest list were Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Deol, Amrita Arora, Mini Mathur, Deanne Pandey, Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan, Karishma Tanna, Alvira Agnihotri, Parul Gulati, Kaykasshan Patel, Gaitri Khanna, Krishika Lulla, all adorning unique pieces from Jewels By Queenie and adding their own sparkle to the soirée and with Salman Khan as the showstopper.

Founded by Queenie Singh, Jewels by Queenie has become synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and contemporary luxury. Over the years, the brand has collaborated with celebrated designers such as Manish Malhotra, Manisha Jaising, and Tarun Tahiliani, with its creations gracing red carpets and prestigious fashion events across the globe.

With this collaboration, Queenie Singh once again reaffirmed her position as one of India's leading jewellery designers, effortlessly bridging the worlds of fashion and fine jewellery with a collection that celebrates individuality, empowerment, and timeless beauty.