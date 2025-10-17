Delhi Sets Stage for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour As BookMyShow Inks MoU With Delhi Tourism

In a landmark moment for India's live entertainment landscape, senior representatives from the Government of Delhi, Delhi Police, Delhi Tourism, Department on Art, Culture and Languages, Delhi and city authorities alongside BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow came together to showcase the capital's readiness to host Travis Scott's debut India performance, part of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS world tour on October 18th and October 19th, 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

In a significant move to further strengthen Delhi's positioning as a premier destination for global live entertainment, BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Tourism. Supported by the Government of Delhi, this partnership will facilitate world-class concerts and live experiences, leveraging the city's robust infrastructure, cultural vibrancy and readiness to host large-scale events. The MoU will enable the entry of more national and international acts into Delhi, strengthen infrastructure, drive skill development and uplift the local ecosystem, reinforcing the capital's growing prominence as India's live entertainment hub.

Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi, said at the event on Thursday, "The Delhi government is working on making the city the creative capital of the country, with plans underway to develop venues for mega events that can host lakhs of spectators. Delhi has a share of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 crore in the live entertainment industry. We are working towards making Delhi both the creative capital of the country and an event-friendly city. We will develop venues with world-class facilities and the capacity to hold lakhs of spectators."

Smt. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, said, "The concert economy is a very interesting and fast-evolving space, with live entertainment in India growing nearly 15% every year. With one of the largest youth populations in the world, a majority under the age of 35, India has the perfect demographic foundation driving this growth. Delhi is poised to become the cultural and creative capital of the country, and the entire Delhi Government stands ready to support the expansion of live events and further boost the concert economy."

In the lead-up to what is expected to be one of the largest live entertainment events ever staged in the capital, the authorities and promoters outlined a comprehensive multi-agency plan to manage every aspect of the event, from crowd control and emergency response to traffic management and overall fan experience, underscoring a strong collaboration between public institutions and the private sector in working in synchrony to deliver a world-class event of unprecedented scale.

A spokesperson from the Delhi Police, said, "The Delhi Police, together with BookMyShow Live and all supporting departments, has created an integrated crowd management and operational plan that places every attendee's experience at the forefront. This collaboration reinforces Delhi's readiness to host global-scale events safely and seamlessly."

Over 3,400 personnel - including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert. At the heart of this framework lies a unified Venue Operations Centre (VOC), a centralised control system integrating Delhi Police, fire, medical and private security teams under one command structure for real-time monitoring and coordination. The plan has been developed in partnership with global experts Momentum India and ShowSec, who collectively have experience managing large-format international tours and high-density crowd environments, including Travis Scott shows world-wide. The result is an operational model that meets international standards while being tailored to the scale of Indian audiences.

A detailed crowd management plan and risk assessment have been prepared under the internationally recognised DIM-ALICED framework, covering ingress and egress flows, restricted zones, pit areas, prohibited items and defined age restrictions. A medical plan has been established based on audience demographics and environmental factors, including weather, event timings and alcohol consumption, with multiple medical tents, ambulances and trained staff on standby. The Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have worked closely with the organisers to coordinate road closures, traffic diversions and parking facilities, ensuring smooth access and circulation for attendees before and after the shows.

The tour's production, led by BookMyShow Live, represents one of the largest technical builds ever undertaken for a music event in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been transformed into a global-grade venue featuring 11,000 square feet of LED screens, 350 sound boxes, 500 lighting fixtures and more than a kilometre of cabling. The centrepiece is India's first all-black-steel VerTech stage, custom-built to Travis Scott's touring specifications. To accommodate thousands of fans standing on the field without compromising the stadium's turf, BookMyShow Live worked with international turf specialists to design and install a high-performance turf protection system, benchmarked to standards maintained at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Milan Stadium.

Shri Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Delhi, said, "The Prime Minister has spoken about the 'concert economy', and the MoU we have signed today is a first step towards establishing Delhi as the cultural and creative hub of India. The city is transforming constantly, and bringing large-scale live events to Delhi remains one of our core areas of focus."

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said,"This is a defining moment for Delhi and for India's live entertainment story. It demonstrates what's possible when government, city authorities and private partners align behind one vision - to deliver a global experience that is truly world-class."

BookMyShow Live's commitment to sustainability also forms a critical pillar of the event. The promoter has implemented a sustainability-first framework that includes plastic-free operations, waste segregation and upcycling, a zero-incineration policy and the reuse of rice husk cups. Excess food from the event will be donated through verified local partners. Equally central to the design of the fan experience is empathy. The event will also feature a dedicated Welfare Station - a calm, inclusive space staffed with trained professionals to assist fans who may feel anxious, overwhelmed or distressed.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, added, "We've partnered with the best in the world across production, safety and operations to deliver a show that is immersive, technically advanced and emotionally resonant. Delhi is ready for the world and this weekend, the world will see what Delhi can do."

As Delhi prepares to welcome Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour, the city stands at a defining juncture - one that celebrates not only music, but also collaboration, creativity and scale. The event reflects India's rise as a world-ready entertainment destination powered by civic partnership and cultural ambition. It is a statement of Delhi's growing confidence and capability as a global capital: a city ready to lead, ready to host and ready for the world stage.