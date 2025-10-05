Dhanashree Verma Responds to Samay Raina’s 'Sugar Daddy' Jab Featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Here's What She Said

Dhanashree Verma's Reaction To Samay's 'Sugar Daddy' Post: Samay Raina recently did a collab with RJ Mahvash. In the advertisement, she indirectly called out Dhanashree Verma. In the end, Samay opens his jacket and shows the famous quote that says, "Be your own sugar daddy." As the Renee ad collaboration with Samay and RJ Mahvash was posted online, Samaya also posted a story on his Instagram that showed him having a video call with cricket Yuzvendra Chahal.

As per The Times of India, the now-deleted post of Samay had Yuzvendra Chahal in it where both were sharing a laugh on the video call. Samay captioned the post, "Love you my sugar daddy @yuzi_chahal23."

It seems that Dhanashree might not be directly giving her reaction, but she indirectly called out Samay Raina and ex Yuzi. She reportedly posted a story (now-deleted) of her dog with caption, "Don't worry, guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai." She then added lemon and green chilli emoji that said, "Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala."

Dhanashree Verma is a multi-talented Indian personality known for her work as a choreographer, dancer, and digital content creator. Originally a dentist by profession, she transitioned into the entertainment industry through her popular YouTube dance videos and collaborations with celebrities. Her vibrant style and engaging performances quickly made her a social media sensation. Dhanashree was previously married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, but the couple announced their divorce in early 2025. Currently, she is a participant in the reality show Rise and Fall, where her personal life and public image continue to draw significant attention and spark conversations online.

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal announced their divorce in early 2025, ending their marriage of over four years. The couple, once admired for their chemistry and social media presence, shared the news through a joint statement requesting privacy and respect during the transition. While neither revealed specific reasons, speculation around their separation quickly spread online. Dhanashree later addressed the harsh criticism and trolling she faced, including being labeled a "gold digger," calling the remarks unfair and deeply hurtful. Despite the personal setback, both have continued to focus on their respective careers, maintaining dignity and silence over the finer details.