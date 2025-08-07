Did Bolly Celebs Boycott Ranveer Allahbadia Show Post India's Got Latent Scandal? BeerBiceps Drops Truth Bomb

Photo Credit: Instagram/@theranveershowpodcast

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) Slams Bollywood Celebs: Known for hosting 'The Ranveer Show', which features high-profile guests from diverse backgrounds, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has positioned himself as a motivational figure and thought leader for India's youth over the years. However, earlier this year, his image faced scrutiny following a controversy that unfolded on fellow comedian Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent'.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'BeerBiceps', made an offhand, sexually suggestive comment during a casual and comedic segment of the show. Though intended as a joke in a light-hearted setting, the remark was widely criticized for being inappropriate and disrespectful, sparking a backlash on social media.

Did B-Town Celebs Refuse to Appear On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast After India's Got Latent Controversy?

Following the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the center of a growing storm of criticism. His comment - widely viewed as vulgar and demeaning - sparked intense backlash from fans, social commentators, media platforms, and advocacy groups, taking the nation by storm.

Recently, during a conversation with Prafful Garg, Ranveer slammed those Bollywood celebrities who claimed that they rejected his offer to appear on his podcast show after India's Got Latent fiasco. Apparently, BeerBiceps or his team didn't even invite them in the first place, as per his claims.

Exposing those B-Town stars without naming them, BeerBiceps clarified, "It was a feeding frenzy. Some celebrities claimed that they'd even rejected an invite to the show. The truth is that we never invited them in the first place. In such situations, I felt angry at human beings in general. But I realised that the predicament that I was in was a result of my own actions. (sic)"

He continued, "I couldn't change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I'm just trying to move on. I've tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I've been successful (sic)."

For those unversed, singer B Praak had previously criticised Ranveer Allahbadia publicly post the controversy and said that he would never appear on his show.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Pubic Apology Over His Lewd Comment On Samay Raina Show

In the wake of severe public outrage and mounting legal pressure, Ranveer Allahbadia eventually broke his silence and issued a formal apology regarding the controversial remarks made during his appearance on India's Got Latent. The statement, shared via his social media platforms, came days after the incident triggered multiple FIRs, condemnations from women's rights bodies, and widespread calls for accountability.

In his apology, Allahbadia acknowledged that the joke made during the show was "in poor taste" and admitted that it did not align with the values he tries to promote through his content. He emphasized that the comment was not meant to offend, but recognized the harm it had caused. "I understand that I have let many of you down," he wrote, adding that he is committed to learning from the mistake and being more mindful in the future.