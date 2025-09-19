Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa? Fans Spot Clues In Ex Jasmin Walia's Post Amid New Affair Buzz With Mahieka

Hardik Pandya Affair Rumors: In the ever-glamorous intersection of cricket and showbiz, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again become the talk of the town - but this time, not for his on-field performances. After his much-talked-about separation from actress-model Natasa Stankovic in August 2024, Hardik's personal life has been under constant scrutiny. The couple, who once dominated Instagram with their loved-up posts, officially parted ways without revealing the reason behind their divorce. However, recent gossip suggests there might be more to the story than meets the eye.

Did Ex-Gf Jasmin Walia Just Confirm Hardik Pandya Cheated On Wife Natasa Stankovic?

From on-field to off-field, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's life continues to be in the limelight, especially his personal life. Soon after his split with wife Natasa Stankovic, the 31-year-old cricketer was rumored to be dating British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia, best known for her hit song 'Bom Diggy'. The two were never spotted publicly, but online sleuths pointed out subtle hints and coincidences in their Instagram game, with the same background in their vacay posts.

Recently, the internet was abuzz with rumors of Hardik and Jasmin parting ways. Now, days after the break-up buzz, a Reddit thread is going viral on the internet in which netizens spotted Jasmin allegedly confirming Hardik cheating on his ex-wife Natasa.

In the Reddit post, eagle-eyed fans spotted Jasmin dropping hints about her recent breakup. As per the Reddit post, users claimed that Jasmin allegedly confirmed that Hardik started dating Jasmin when he was still married to Natasa.

Hardik Pandya New Gf Post Jasmin Walia Break-Up: Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Just a few weeks ago, social media was set ablaze with rumors linking Hardik Pandya to model Mahieka Sharma. The speculation began when a Reddit thread went viral, pointing out a faint male figure in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies. Fans were quick to connect the dots, claiming the mystery man was none other than Pandya - adding fuel to the already swirling gossip.

Mahieka Sharma, the 24-year-old model making headlines, may hold a degree in Economics and Finance, but her true calling led her straight to the spotlight. Swapping spreadsheets for the silver screen, she quickly carved a niche in the world of fashion and entertainment. Mahieka has featured in a string of music videos, independent films, and high-profile ad campaigns for major brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, becoming a familiar face both online and on billboards.